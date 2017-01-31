School Notebook: Feb.1

St. Brigid students reach out during Catholic Schools Week

Faculty and staff at St. Brigid School in Portland regularly organize school-wide service projects in the hope that they will become springboards for students to recognize the importance of showing kindness and compassion to those less fortunate.

During Catholic Schools Week, the school will take that mission to another level, holding three service projects during a packed schedule of fun activities and special events.

In an effort to provide comfort to children who need to be removed from unsafe living situations, pre-kindergartners through fourth-graders at St. Brigid will collect new and gently used stuffed animals, travel size toothpaste, and toothbrushes to assemble care packages. The items will be donated to the Portland Police Department, who, in turn, will be distributed by officers when they encounter a child in need.

Fifth-, sixth- and eighth-graders will be busy collecting snack items to assemble snack packs for the Locker Project, a Maine-based organization that partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank to ensure food security for all Maine children. The Locker Project works with schools to provide students with healthy class-time snacks and take-home food for the times they are most likely to experience hunger.

In addition, the seventh-graders will visit a long-term care facility to deliver smiles and companionship to residents.

During Catholic Schools Week the school will host clothing theme days; hold a classroom door decorating competition; organize a staff versus student volleyball game; make thank-you cards for local clergy; and welcome school families for a night of skating at Thompson’s Point on Friday.

For a look at activities and projects taking place at other Catholic schools in Maine during Catholic Schools Week, visit portlanddiocese.org/CSW2017.

JA and Unum bring financial literacy programs to classrooms

Nearly 30 volunteers from Unum spent Jan. 18 at Presumpscot School teaching each grade a different Junior Achievement lesson focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness. Through hands-on games and activities, Unum volunteers engaged with over 250 students in pre-K through fifth grade. Presumpscot is the only elementary school in Maine that brings JA programs to all of its classrooms in a one-day event. This is the second year in a row that Unum has provided volunteers for the day-long event.

Dean’s list

Colby College

Meghan Kelly

Carlo Macomber

Jeremy Ravenelle

Curry College

Charles Kanakan

Alexandra Landry, of Peaks Island

Olivia Porch

James Madison University

Aren Kiladjian

Oklahoma City University

Amy Smith

Roger Williams University

Darby Rawcliffe

Springfield College

William Walsh

Nehemiah Perez-Hughes

Lucienne Veilleux

Elizabeth Evans

William Barlock

LeeAnn Downs

Sydney Levesque

Johanna Koster

Southern Maine Community College

Sudi Abdi, Haydar Abdullah, Kiana Acevedo, Yonis Ali, Pamela Almodovar, Jehan Alobaidi, Enas Alshami, Talal Alzefiri, Amy Anderson, Tristan Anderson, Bryn Arbuckle, Luis Arroyo, Zeynep Arslan, Julka Arsovski, Charles Athanasion, Fowse Awale, Wahib Ayeh, Davien Bahouamio, Nima Barkad, Jack Barnes, Karol Barria Somarriba, Alexander Bayerdorffer, Eric Beaudet, Samuel Beaudet, Samantha Beaulieu, Lindsey Beckwith, Joshua Bedell, Robert Benn, Robin Berntsen, John Betts, Shea Blair, Geena Bradley, Justin Brady, Susan Bragdon, Edith Bucknell, Ashleigh Burgess, Rasha Burkeba, Melinda Burnell, Mya Burrage, Ian Butler, Chad Buzzell, Nicole Carignan, Mikayla Carney, John Cassidy, Andrew Castonguay, Vanessa Cavallaro, Jacob Chang, Margaret Chapola, Lindsey Checker, Joshua Clukey, Colby Cofell, Whitney Cole, Zachary Cunningham, David Currier, Jennifer Curtis, Clare Dalton, Susan Damm, Michael Daniels, Michael Dart, Michael Davis, Marti DeCoste, Joshua Deveau, Sara Devoy, Adam Doyon, Parker Doyon, Innocent Dushime, Greg Dutcher, Amber Duval, Carl Elliott, Georgianna Elwell, Stefan Emery, Diego Fernandes, Mohammad Feroze, Melissa Fish, Cady Frazier, Lynn Frist, Cameron Fudge, Marissa Gallant, Daniel Gatchell, Adele Gatimbirizo, David Gavitt, Lizabeth Gelassen, Leslie Goodwin, Jordan Grant, Tiffany Greenleaf, Asma Haidara, Princess Hardy, Stephen Harmon, Nathan Harper, Juleah Heath, Christine Hess, Erik Higgins, Taylor Hills, Aicha Ibrahim, Farah Ibrahim, Enoch Ikunda, Ornella Irakoze, Stessy Iriho, Bella Iteka, Evan Jackson, Meghan Joyce, Jaclyn Judd, Marie Kahamba, Julie Kambali, David Kaminski, Kamal Karimi, Josephine Katandula, Alina Katanov, Alice Kerber, Amanda Kinney, Joseph Kubetz, Nidcharan Kulsudja, Billy Kwizera, Elizabeth Lako, Shawn Lamour, Thomas Lancaster, Jessica Leary, Jaymee Legassey, Benjamin Levasseur, Michelle Lohutko, Max Lorber, Sarah MacMath, Kendra Madore, Yassin Mahmoud, Ella Mahoney, Sharon Manter, Bethany Margeson, Anthony Marshall, Benjamin Martin, Cory McCulloch, Ellen McDonald, Jennifer McDonald, Dalton McIlwain, David Menard, Dessirrea Meyer, Margaret Michaud, Cubaka Mitima, Khadija Mohamed, Zakia Momand, Kenneth Moulton, Gisele Mukundwa, Monika Munezero, Ruby Murdock, Games Nakami, Gloria Ngama, Mason Norton, Mark O’Brien, Colin O’Connor, Claudia Odell, Mariano Ottone, Scott Ouillette, Lahana Palencia, Angela Paretta, Vedang Patel, Thomas Patrick, Paul Pedersen, Lauren Peer, Lea Petri, Marlina Phan, Chelsea-Rae Pitcher, Tylie Polyot, Anthony Potter, Rachel Powell, Jeremy Putnam, Sydney Rackenberg-Loisel, Joshua Randall, Samuel Rickley II, Andrew Rioux, Delia Robertson, Nicolas Robinson, Micaella Rodriguez, Zachary Rohman, Sierra Rosendo, Steve Roy, Adrienne Rush, Camille Rynkowski, Janine Rynkowski, Paul Sandlin, Montana Sangillo, Nina Sasser, Hayde Seddiqi, Parastoo Seddiqi, Devin Sewall, Austin Shriner, Asael Sibo, Darriana Simard, Laurel Simone, James Smith, Taylor Steeves, Ebonie Stevens, Jennifer Stone, Vichey Sun, Beatrice Talmage, Irfan Tara, Joseph Tarbell, Jennifer Taylor, Stephen Teng, Christina Torlone, Meghan Trank, HoaTruong, Serge Tshibungu, Sandrine Umuhoza, Linda Urumuri, Jolie Usanase, Logan Valle, Tanner Van Curan, Grace Van Etten, Jean Vasquez, Christopher Ward, Erin Watson, Theresa Whelan, Alicia White, Michael White, Samantha White, Barbara Whitten, Noah Williams, Marnie Williamson, Katie Wiskoski, Jeanette Wolfarth, Ornelly Yanga, James Young, Jordan Zagami

Thomas College

King Cua, Michelle Fortier

University of Rhode Island

Jacob S. Hunnewell

Joseph Vincent