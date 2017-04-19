Scarborough's Bethany Sholl, Deering boys win Patriots Day Road Race

WESTBROOK – The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club’s 68th annual Patriots Day Road Race went off without a hitch on Tuesday, April 17, and some familiar names took the top spots. Westbrook High School senior Josh Lombardo, a standout distance runner for the school these past four years, won the boys’ individual title in a time of 11:11. Lombardo bested Scaborough’s Shamus Malia, who finished the 2.11-mile loop in 11:19. Red Stormer Bethany Sholl, however, succeeded in claiming the girls’ title, needing just 13:10 to do so. Iris Kitchen of Gorham finished second to Sholl.

Deering won the boys’ team competition, while Bonny Eagle won the girls’.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Bethany Sholl receives her winner’s trophy from Race Director Owens McCullough.

Photo courtesy of Derek Veilleux.

The Deering boys contingent poses after their team win in the Patriots Day Road Race.

Photo courtesy of Derek Veilleux.