Scarborough voters say yes to latest school budget

SCARBOROUGH — On Tuesday, residents voted 2,223 to 1,985 in favor of the proposed $47.1 million school budget. It was the third school budget referendum for fiscal 2018, which began July 1.

“I’m so happy and amazed at how many voters turned out for the third referendum. That says a lot about our community,” said Julie Kukenberger, superintendent of schools.

According to a release issued by school budget opponents, Scarborough Maine Advocates for Reasonable Taxes, known as SMARTaxes, “The results continue to underscore the division between those who support continuing growth in the school budget and those who are financially challenged by continuing tax increases.”

Fifty-seven percent of residents previously voted down a $47.4 million proposal on June 13 and on July 25 they voted down a $47.1 million budget, 1,930 to 1,847.

Following the announcement of the results, school board member Jacquelyn Perry addressed fellow school board members Kelly Murphy and Jodi Shea, “OK, now we can get to the business of educating the kids.”

