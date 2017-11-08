Scarborough voters approve $19.5 M bond for public safety building

SCARBOROUGH — Residents approved a $19.5 million bond for a new public safety building on Tuesday – 3,466 to 3,000 votes.

In the town council race, Jean-Marie Caterina ousted incumbent Katherine St. Clair to join the Town Council, while Peter Hayes and Shawn Babine gained enough votes to retain their seats.

Caterina received 3,185 votes, Hayes 3,340, Babine 2,929, St. Clair 2,497, Timothy Downs 2,142 and Benjamin Howard 1,838.

In the school board race, Hillory Durgin and Leanne Kazilionis defeated Christie McNally and Douglas Rebel to earn a seat at the table. Durgin received 2,928 votes, Kazilionis 2,722, McNally 2,365, and Douglas 1,634.

The Sanitary District Board of Trustees race was won by incumbents Jason Greenleaf, 3,702 votes, Charles Andreson, 3,179, and newcomer Judith Cavalero, 3,006. The three candidates defeated incumbent Robert McSorley, 2,842.