Scarborough volleyball player heading to Assumption

Scarborough senior Kacey Foerster, joined by her parents, Doug and Darcy, her coaches and teammates, signs her National Letter of Intent Thursday to attend and play volleyball at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Foerster, who played a key role in the Red Storm’s 2015 Class A state title and their run to the championship game last fall, said she had considered several schools, but Assumption was her top choice.

“I committed to the school before I committed for volleyball,” said Foerster, who plans to pursue a degree in education. “Assumption has always been my top choice. It feels like home. My brother, Lucas, goes there too. It’s like family. They’ve really welcomed me. I’m really excited.”

Scarborough coach Jon Roberts said that Foerster’s work ethic and personality set her apart.

“Even as a freshman, she came in the gym and worked really hard,” Roberts said. “She had a great attitude. She thinks about other people more than herself. She works hard in the offseason. It makes people want to play with her. That’s her greatest strength, her personality and how hard she works. She’s ready for the next level. If she works hard, she’ll find her way on the court and she’ll find a meaningful spot on the team.”