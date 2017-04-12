Scarborough volleyball player commits to Saint Michael's College

Scarborough senior Jillian Harvie, joined by her parents, Michael and Lorraine, signs her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play volleyball at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

“I wanted to play in college since I started playing in the eighth grade,” said Harvie, an outside hitter who plans to study marketing or business, or may do a double major with psychology. “I applied to nine schools. I narrowed it down to two schools. Both my parents went to St. Mike’s. I’ve loved it since I was a little kid. I love the community. It’s a beautiful area.”

Scarborough coach Jon Roberts had plenty of praise for the latest Red Storm player to go on to play at the next level.

“We’re excited for Jill,” Roberts said. “It’s awesome. I think she’ll do well. She worked so hard in the offseason before last season. She worked really hard on defense and passing. She knew she had to get better at those things in order to play at the next level.”