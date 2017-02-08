Scarborough track teams sweep SMAA meet

Scarborough standout Sam Rusak clears 6 feet, 3 inches in winning the high jump at last weekend’s SMAA championship meet. Rusak’s heroics helped the Red Storm win the team title.

Adam Birt photos.

The first event of the winter sports postseason was contested Saturday when the Southwestern Maine Activities Association held its championship meet, better known as Southwesterns, at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Scarborough stole the headlines, winning the boys’ and girls’ titles.

The Red Storm boys had 242 points to easily outdistance runner-up Deering (157). South Portland (25 points) came in seventh.

Scarborough got wins from Sam Rusak in the senior 200 (23.12 seconds), senior high jump (6 feet, 3 inches) and open pole vault (15-10), Jarrett Flaker in the junior 55 (6.61), junior 55 hurdles (7.86) and junior 400 (52.81), Ben Hatch in the junior 200 (23.97) and junior long jump (19-7.5), Anthony Clavette in the junior high jump (5-8), Ben Batoosingh in the senior 400 (53.03), Sebastian Osborne in the senior shot put (49-4) and its junior 4×200 (1 minute, 37.37 seconds) and open 4×400 (1:36.22) relay teams.

Other scorers included Batoosingh (second in the senior 55, 6.81, and second in the senior 200, 23.55), Shamus Malia (second in the senior 800, 2:03.57, and third in the open mile, 4:31.99), Brian Farino (second in the junior 800, 2:08.33), Tommy Stratis (second in the junior 200, 24.67, second in the junior high jump, 5-6, and runner-up in the junior 400, 53.94), Clavette (third in the junior 55 hurdles, 8.62, and third in the junior triple jump, 36-10.5), Hatch (third in the junior 55, 6.81), Drew Gardner (fourth in the open pole vault, 12-6), Connor Langlois (fourth in the senior 55 hurdles, 8.54), Connor Coffin (fourth in the open two-mile, 10:09.17), Nathan Mars (fifth in the junior shot put, 37-0), Noah Drapeau (fifth in the open 600, 1:20.95), John Goff (sixth in the junior 800, 2:12.21), Tim Carion (sixth in the senior long jump, 19-1.25) and the runner-up open 4×400 relay team (3:39.52) and fourth-place open 4×800 relay team (8:45.36).

South Portland’s points came from Xavier Mills (runner-up in the senior shot put, 48-9), Nathaniel Ellington (third in the junior shot put, 40-10.75), Ethan McCarthy (fourth in the junior triple jump, 36-3, and sixth in the junior 55 hurdles, 9.28), Steven Smith (fifth in the mile, 4:44.39), Finn Zechman (sixth in the senior 55 hurdles, 8.75, and sixth in the senior triple jump, 40-3.75), Xander Keiter (sixth in the open two-mile, 10:25.65) and Foster Nguyen (sixth in the junior triple jump, 34-5.5).

Scarborough’s girls won the title with 159 points, which was 60 more than second-place Cheverus. South Portland (33) came in ninth.

The Red Storm got wins from Emily Labbe in the junior 55 hurdles (8.86), Ellen Shaw in the senior 55 hurdles (8.83), Bethany Sholl in the open two-mile (11:40.88) and their junior 4×200 (1:50.02) and open 4×200 (1:52.29) relay teams.

Scarborough’s depth produced a ton of other points. Also scoring were Anna Gardner (runner-up in the open pole vault, 9-6), Gaby Panagakos (second in the senior 55, 7.58, and second in the senior 400, 1:01.01), Emily Labbe (runner-up in the junior 55, 7.52, and second in the junior 200, 26.96), Madison Marinko (second in the junior 55 hurdles, 9.25, third in the junior long jump, 16-0, and fifth in the junior high jump, 4-8), Maggie Franz (second in the junior 400, 1:02.44, and fifth in the junior 200, 28.41), Brady Stolz (third in the senior shot put, 33-2.5), Edie Christian (third in the open pole vault, 9-6), Sydney Rusak (third in the senior 55 hurdles, 9.17, and sixth in the junior 400, 1:04.77), Sarah Callahan (third in the junior 200, 28.03, and fifth in the junior 55, 7.82), Kirsten Dennen (fourth in the open pole vault, 9-0), Ryanne Cox (fifth in the junior 800, 2:37.79), Shaw (fifth in the senior 400, 1:03.44) and the second-place open 4×800 relay team (10:22.35).

South Portland’s highlight was Juliana Selser winning the senior 800 (2:20.16). The Red Riots’ other points came from Eva Tedford (fourth in the junior 200, 28.37, and sixth in the junior 55, 7.84), Callie O’Brien (fourth in the senior 55 hurdles, 9.43, and tied for fourth in the senior high jump, 4-10), Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (fifth in the junior shot put, 29-3.25) and their runner-up open 4×200 relay team (1:52.67) and sixth-place open 4×800 relay team (10:56.60).

Cape Elizabeth will compete in the Western Maine Conference championship meet Friday.

Looking ahead, the Class B state championship meet will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Class A state championship meet will be contested Monday, Feb. 20 at USM.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Scarborough’s Edie Christian soars over the bar in the girls’ pole vault. Christian placed third and the Red Storm won the team title.

South Portland’s Brandon Gagne competes in the boys’ pole vault. Gagne finished eighth.

South Portland’s Oscar Sullivan competes in the boys’ open 600.

South Portland’s Steven Smith runs to a fifth-place finish in the boys’ open mile.

Scarborough’s Sam Rusak clears 15 feet, 10 inches to win the boys’ pole vault.