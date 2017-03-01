Scarborough track, Cape girls’ swim titles highlight championship week

Scarborough’s Sam Rusak clears the bar at 16 feet, 3 inches to win the pole vault at last week’s Class A state indoor track and field meet. Rusak set a new state record in the process.

Adam Birt photos.

More photos below.

Championship week was very kind to runners, jumpers and throwers, swimmers and divers, and skiers from Forecaster Country as Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland all produced highlights.

Here’s a look back at the frenetic week that was:

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ swim team won its first Class B championship in four years with an absolutely dominating performance at the University of Maine in Orono. The Capers tallied 440 points to almost double up runner-up Morse (265).

Cape Elizabeth featured a state record-setting champion 200 medley relay team (Caroline Mahoney, Rose Baillie, Olivia Tighe and Alicia Lawrence), who posted a time of 1 minute, 48.61 seconds, and a record-setting champion 400 freestyle relay team (Lawrence, Emily Ecker, Mahoney and Tighe), who had a time of 3:32.67.

Ecker set a new record in winning the 500 free (4:56.15) and she also won the 200 freestyle (1:52.15). Tighe was first in the 100 butterfly (57.30 seconds) and the 100 free (51.76).

Lawrence was runner-up in the 50 free (24.18) and came in third in the 100 free (53.53). Mahoney placed second in the 100 backstroke (57.69) and finished fourth in the 50 free (24.62). Jade Lindenau finished second in the 500 free (5:28.63) and was sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:18.72). Josephine Auzou came in third in the 200 free (2:05.22) and was sixth in the 100 free (56.83). Hope Campbell came in third in the backstroke (1:00.00) and was fourth in the 100 free (54.18). Baillie was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.61) and came in eighth in the 50 free (25.95). Maggie Pierce placed fifth in diving (308.45 points). Casey Concannon was sixth in the 500 free (5:52.18). Kelsey Kennedy finished seventh in diving (276.90).

The Capers’ 200 free relay team (Auzou, Maggie Baker, Lindeau and Campbell) was second in 1:43.75.

“It was a great meet,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond. “The girls swam really well. They really couldn’t have done a heck of a lot more. We had some great individual swims as well as relay swims. Olivia winning back-to-back events over the time span of about eight minutes was one of the most impressive things I have seen at a swim meet. As important as the individual event winners and fast times was the support the girls gave to each other in and out of the pool. They swam and acted as a team and it was great to be part of it.

“I am extremely proud of all the girls for all they accomplished, not just at the state meet, but all season long. They are a great team, they get along well and know how to balance hard work and fun. They enjoy coming to the pool every day and that makes coaching them fun. I am looking forward to even more next season.”

“The Cape girls are by far the finest high school girls’ team ever,” said longtime Greely coach Rob Hale. “They are fast and deep. They outscored 11 teams, almost 12, in just in the 100 free alone. Olivia’s double victory was historic. It has been tried before a couple times but it has turned out ugly. She did it and had to out-swim an All American to complete the double. I am still in awe.”

In the Class B boys’ meet, Cape Elizabeth had 261 points to place fourth (Old Town was first with 327). The Capers were led by Sam Loring, who was second in the 200 free (1:51.56) and fifth in the breaststroke (1:04.76), and Oliver Kraft, who finished second in the backstroke (56.11) and fifth in the fly (56.31).

Rohan Freedman finished fourth in the IM (2:06.21) and fifth in the 500 free (5:09.61). Kyle Long was fifth in the backstroke (57.88) and sixth in the 100 free (50.44). Matt Yim finished sixth in the 200 free (1:54.42). Elliot McGinn came in eighth in the fly (57.53).

Cape Elizabeth’s 400 free relay team (Long, Freedman, Yim and Loring) was second in 3:24.36. The Capers’ medley relay squad (Kraft, Loring, Long and Freedman) came in fourth in 1:41.72. The 200 free relay team (McGinn, Connor Thoreck, Ben Carroll and Yim) placed sixth (1:37.64).

In the Class A state meet in Brunswick, Scarborough’s boys had 208 points to place fifth (Cheverus won the title with 286.5 points). South Portland (143) placed seventh.

The Red Storm were led by Ryan O’Leary, who was runner-up in the IM (2:04.45) and third in the breaststroke (1:02.15). TJ Hinkle finished sixth in the 500 free (5:24.44) and seventh in the 200 free (1:58.45). Sam Curtis finished eighth in the IM (2:13.16). Sam Greenberg was eighth in the 100 free (51.86).

Scarborough was fourth in the both the 200 free (Drew Simoneau, Kemal Durdag, Joey Christian and Greenberg, 1:37.38) and the 400 free (Curtis, Simoneau, Hinkle and O’Leary, 3:32.75) and fifth in the medley relay (Curtis, O’Leary, Hinkle and Greenberg, 1:46.78).

South Portland’s effort was paced by Mitchell Amadei, who was third in the fly (55.00) and fourth in the backstroke (55.80), and Sam Goodine-Doane, who placed fourth in the 100 free (51.58) and fifth in the 200 free (1:56.69). Jesse Pearlman finished sixth in diving (217.75). Liam Hayes came in eighth in the backstroke (59.85).

The Red Riots medley relay team (Amadei, Goodine-Doane, Hayes and Brayden Gilbert) finished fourth (1:46.36). The 400 free relay team (Goodine-Doane, Hayes, Gilbert and Amadei) was seventh (3:39.03).

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Cony with 311 points, South Portland (130) was sixth and Scarborough (59) placed 15th.

The Red Riots were led by Sophie Chase, who was runner-up in the breaststroke (1:09,75) and third in the butterfly (1:00.46). Margie Jones was sixth in the IM (2:23.61). Glen Ratliff came in sixth in diving (216 points).

South Portland’s medley relay team (Sofia McNally, Chase, Jones and Grace Goodwin) came in fourth (2:01.31). Its 400 free relay team (Jones, Goodwin, Abbie Brier and Chase) was seventh (4:03.14).

The Red Storm’s top finisher was Jane Greenberg, who was second in the 100 free (55.97) and third in the 50 free (25.46).

Track

For the first time in five years and the seventh time since 1986, both Scarborough track teams won a state title in the same season.

At last week’s Class A state meet, the Red Storm boys made it two in a row and six in seven seasons by scoring 102.25 points, which more than doubled up runner-up Westbrook (46). South Portland (7 points) placed 18th.

Scarborough was led by standout Sam Rusak, who set a new state record in winning the pole vault (16 feet, 3 inches) and also won the high jump (6-0) and the 200 (22.99 seconds).

Jarrett Flaker won the 55 (6.68), Ben Batoosingh was first in the 400 (52.44) and the Red Storm won the 4×200 (Ben Hatch, Matthew Blaisdell, Batoosingh and Flaker, 1 minute, 33.81 seconds) and 4×800 (Brian Farino, Noah Drapeau, Erik Larkin and Shamus Malia, 8:21.05) relays.

Also scoring were Flaker (second in the 200, 22.99), Hatch (third in the 55, 6.80), Batoosingh (third in the 200, 23.29), Anthony Clavette (tie for third in the high jump, 5-8), Sebastian Osborne (fourth in the shot put, 50-00.50), Alex Dionne (fourth in the pole vault, 13-0) and Drew Gardner (tie for seventh in the pole vault, 12-3).

The Red Riots’ points came from Xander Keiter (fourth in the mile, 4:40.99) and Steven Smith (fifth in the mile, 4:43.16).

Scarborough’s girls took the title for the first time since 2012 by tallying 88 points, 27 better than second-place Cheverus. South Portland (16) tied Bonny Eagle and Massabesic for 11th.

The Red Storm were led by Emily Labbe, who won the 55 (7.47) and placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.79) and the 200 (26.98), Bethany Sholl, who was first in the two-mile (11:40.31), and their first-place 4×200 relay team (Gaby Panagakos, Madison Marinko, Sarah Callahan and Ellen Shaw, 1:49.45).

Also scoring were Edie Christian (runner-up in the pole vault, 10-0), Anna Gardner (third in the pole vault, 10-0), Shaw (third in the 55 hurdles, 8.82), Panagakos (fourth in the 400, 1:00.88 and seventh in the 55, 7.72), Brady Stolz (fourth in the shot put, 34-6.75), Callahan (fifth in the 200, 27.25), Maggie Franz (sixth in the 400, 1:02.33), Sydney Rusak (sixth in the 55 hurdles, 9.10) and Marinko (sixth in the long jump, 16-3, and seventh in the 55 hurdles, 9.15).

Scarborough’s 4×800 relay team (Marisa Carbone, Samantha Saraceno, Sholl and Ryanne Cox) was fifth (10:35.42).

The Red Riots’ points came from 800 champion Juliana Selser (a new state record time of 2:16.82), Callie O’Brien (fifth in the high jump, 5-0) and their fifth-place 4×200 relay team (Eva Tedford, O’Brien, Rachel Haynes and Selser, 1:52.63).

In Class B, Cape Elizabeth’s girls tallied 18 points and came 12th (Greely won with 62.20). Darcy Cochran won the 55 hurdles (8.73) and was fourth in the 200 (27.29). The Capers’ 4×200 relay team (Jaya McClure, Kristen Penley, Kaitlin Norrad and Cochran) came in fourth (1:54.51).

The Capers boys had 17 points and tied Lincoln Academy for 13th place (Mt. Desert Island won the title with 58). Matthew Concannon was runner-up in the 55 (6.84) and placed seventh in the 200 (24.06). Luc Houle came in fourth in the shot put (40-4). Cape Elizabeth’s 4×200 relay team (Hans Kremer, Brett McAlister, Simon Britt and Concannon) placed fourth (1:39.71).

The indoor track season ends Saturday in Boston with the New England championship meet. Cape Elizabeth’s Cochran and Concannon, Scarborough’s Batoosingh, Callahan, Flaker, Franz, Hatch, Labbe, Marinko, Osborne, Rusak, Shaw, Sholl, Stolz and the boys’ and girls’ 800 relay teams, along with South Portland’s Keiter, O’Brien, Selser, Smith and the Red Riots’ 800 girls’ relay team, all qualified.

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ Alpine ski team finished second at last week’s Class A state meet. The Capers tallied 144 points (Falmouth was first with 80). Devon Lathrop was the champion of the giant slalom (a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 33.26 seconds) and was runner-up in the slalom (1:20.16). Killian Lathrop came in seventh in the slalom (1:25.43) and placed 10th in the GS (1:38.78). Scarborough didn’t score as a team, but Teddy Forsley was ninth individually in the GS (1:37.75). Justyn Sears came in 22nd in the slalom (1:34.11).

In the girls’ Class A meet, won by Camden Hills with 164 points, Scarborough (385) was ninth. Cape Elizabeth didn’t score. Scarborough’s Emily Johnson was 10th in the GS (1:53.01) and 13th in the slalom (1:35.37). Cape Elizabeth’s Caroline Paclat was fourth in the GS as an individual (1:50.37).

On the Nordic side of things, Cape Elizabeth’s boys had 202 points and placed sixth in the Class B state meet (Maranacook won with 45). Will Corsello placed sixth in the classical (17 minutes, 58.9 seconds) and was 17th in the freestyle (15:59.6).

In the girls’ meet, won by Maranacook with 43 points, the Capers didn’t score as a team, but Helen Vaughan came in 31st in the classical (30:06.2) and 32nd in the freestyle (27:08.6).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

South Portland’s Erica Magnuson runs in the 400 at last week’s Class A state track meet.

Scarborough’s Ryanne Cox competes in the girls’ mile.

Scarborough’s Sam Rusak races to victory in the boys’ 200.

Scarborough’s Shamus Malia competes in the boys’ mile.

South Portland’s Steven Smith heads toward a fifth-place finish in the boys’ mile.

Scarborough’s Ben Batoosingh races to victory in the boys’ 400.

South Portland’s Callie O’Brien comes in fifth in the high jump.

Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Concannon finishes runner-up in the boys’ 55 at the Class B state meet.

John Jensenius photo.

Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran comes in fourth in the 200 at the Class B state girls’ meet.

John Jensenius photo.