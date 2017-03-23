Scarborough town planner resigns after 12 years on the job

SCARBOROUGH — Town Planner Dan Bacon is resigning to enter the private sector.

Bacon in April will lead a new division at Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers, focusing on planning and land use services.

The South Portland company concentrates on land development, transportation and municipal engineering.

“I have truly loved serving the town over the past 12 years,” Bacon said. “And from a planning, growth and development perspective, it’s been really exciting to be part of the progress that we’ve made. Scarborough is a special community on a very positive trajectory. It’s going to be hard to leave.”

Town Manager Tom Hall said Bacon has been a vital part of his management team.

“I will miss his stewardship of high-profile projects,” Hall said. “His passion and vision for planning and community engagement is unparalleled. I am sorry to see him go, but wish the best of success in his future endeavors.”

Bacon started with the town in 2004 as an assistant town planner. Previously, he had worked as the assistant town planner in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts Regional Planning Graduate Program. Bacon was promoted to town planner in 2007.

He was instrumental in the completion of many local projects, including implementing the Comprehensive Plan, modernizing the approach to growth and development, securing funding for the Eastern Trail design and construction, and managing a range of transportation projects and initiatives, according to a town press release.

“This sounds like a great opportunity for Dan,” former Planning Board member Allen Paul said. “When someone with his qualities is found, it is no surprise that advancement opportunities present themselves. Dan will be sorely missed, but will have left the town of Scarborough worlds ahead of where he found it. His fingerprints will be seen all over town for years to come. It’s been a pleasure working with him.”

As Town Planner, Bacon directed code enforcement, developmental review, zoning administration, development and building inspection, community and transportation planning and engineering.

“I feel honored and blessed to work in such a great community, from the leadership of the Town Council and Town Manager to working alongside my staff on important planning initiatives to all the positive interactions I’ve had working with residents, customers and constituents,” Bacon said in a statement.

Hall said applications for the planner’s job will be accepted from existing town employees and external candidates.

