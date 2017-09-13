Scarborough 'Touch-A-Truck' fundraiser benefits March of Dimes

SCARBOROUGH — An event that helps premature babies have a fighting chance at life while letting children explore a variety of vehicles will be held on Sunday.

Touch-A-Truck will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cabela’s, 100 Cabela’s Blvd. The event benefits the March of Dimes and is sponsored by Sullivan Tire & Auto Service.

Families are invited to come to a picnic lunch before kids are encouraged to climb in and on 50-60 unique trucks and vehicles. Operators will be standing by to explain how the vehicles run and are driven. There will also be giveaways, crafts and games.

The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family; children under 2 are free.