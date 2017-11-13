Scarborough to get Homeland Security grants

SCARBOROUGH — The town will receive more than $8,400 in grant money from the Department of Homeland Security to support emergency training and vehicle maintenance.

The Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release on Nov. 9 that DHS will provide nearly $160,000 to Cumberland County, its municipalities, and first responders to improve the county’s preparedness and response capabilities for DHS-related events.

Scarborough will receive more than $4,700 to maintain the county’s Regional Command Vehicle and $3,700 for tactical emergency casualty care training.