Scarborough soccer stars make college commitments

Scarborough seniors Garrett King, left, and Noah Stracqualursi, joined by Red Storm coach Mark Diaz and their families, sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

King will play at Providence College. He’s undecided on a major.

“It’s cool to progress and get to the next level,” said King. “I’m excited to keep playing. Ever since freshman year, I knew I wanted to keep going with it. I really love the atmosphere at Providence. It’s the first school I visited and I loved the campus. I’d have gone there even if I didn’t play soccer. I’ll probably play left-back. I hope to get to play. They have an amazing program.”

Stracqualursi will play at the University of Vermont and plans to study economics or computer science.

“It’s very exciting,” said Stracqualursi. “I’ve wanted to play in college since I was four. Soccer’s a big part of my life. I was looking at a couple schools. I decided on UVM because there are people there who believe in me. They want to play me outside striker. It’s the best place I can be.”

Diaz is said to see his players depart, but is confident they’ll find success in college.

“I’ve been fortunate to have two such great guys,” Diaz said. “They’re extremely talented. They’ve been centerpieces for us and good role models outside of school. I think they’ll do fine at the next level. Noah’s gotten a lot stronger and Garrett, because of his size, can play multiple positions. They’re both hard workers. They’re very tough to replace. That’s the bad part.”