Scarborough shooting victim identified as Belfast child

SCARBOROUGH — A 5-year-old girl from Belfast was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting on Milliken Road.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Elise Dorr died at Maine Medical Center in Portland after authorities were called to her grandparents’ home at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Dorr is the daughter of Belfast residents Todd and Virginia Dorr, McCausland said in a press release. The family, which includes two other children, had been staying at the home while the grandparents were away.

McCausland said both parents were at the home when the shooting occurred inside the house, and have been interviewed. Maine State Police detectives and officers from the Scarborough Police Department continued to investigate into Tuesday morning, and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

McCausland said the gun has also been recovered.