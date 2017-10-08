Scarborough shakes off loss, rallies to edge Kennebunk

Scarborough sophomore Carrie Timpson tries to get the ball past prone Kennebunk sophomore goalkeeper Haley Moody during Saturday’s contest. Timpson was unsuccessful on this play, but scored twice in the second half to lead the Red Storm to a 2-1 victory.

Mike Strout photos.

More photos below.

SCARBOROUGH—Less than 48 hours after its first defeat, a painful one at that, Scarborough’s field hockey team was on the wrong end of a 1-0 score at halftime of Saturday afternoon’s contest against dangerous Kennebunk.

But with the prospect of a second straight setback staring them in the face, the Red Storm dug deep, showed their pride and controlled the final 30 minutes en route to a pivotal victory at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

Scarborough, which let a 2-0 lead slip away in Wednesday’s 3-2, overtime setback at Cheverus, had possession for most of the first half against the Rams, but with 14:32 to go, Kennebunk senior Britney Gregoire found the cage for a 1-0 lead, which held up into the break.

But the Red Storm, who have spent almost no time trailing this fall, pulled even with 20:46 to play, when sophomore Carrie Timpson scored out of a scrum.

Then, with 13:44 on the clock, Timpson struck again, finishing sophomore Julia Booth-Howe’s feed with a shot which took a fortuitous bounce off the post and in.

Scarborough’s defense slammed the door from there and just like that, everything is right in the Red Storm’s world again after a 2-1 victory.

Scarborough improved to 12-1, ended the Rams’ eight game win streak and dropped them to 9-4 in the process.

“We tried to put that sense of belief in them and I stressed what it says about a team when it comes off a loss,” said longtime Red Storm coach Kerry Mariello. “This was a critical game in our season. The girls showed a lot of character coming back and finishing strong.”

Back on the horse

Both teams have put together solid seasons, surprising some pundits along the way.

Kennebunk started by beating host Bonny Eagle, 5-1. After a 1-0 setback to visiting Cheverus, a 3-1 loss at defending regional champion Massabesic and a 5-1 home setback to Biddeford, the Rams hit their stride, defeating host South Portland (3-0), visiting Gorham (7-0), host Falmouth (1-0), visiting Thornton Academy (2-1), host Sanford (4-1), visiting Portland (7-0), host Westbrook (2-1) and visiting Marshwood (5-0).

Scarborough opened by beating visiting South Portland, 3-1, then defeated host Falmouth (3-1), host Sanford (6-1), visiting Thornton Academy (5-0) and visiting Portland (5-2). After a 1-0 win at Westbrook, the Red Storm defeated visiting Marshwood in a playoff rematch (4-0), host Deering (8-0), visiting Noble (4-0), host Bonny Eagle (7-2) and visiting Windham (4-0). Thursday, however, Scarborough couldn’t hold a two-goal lead and dropped a heartbreaker at Cheverus in double-overtime, 3-2, for its first regular season loss in 13 months.

Saturday’s meeting marked the schools’ first countable regular season encounter since Oct. 12, 2011 (a 5-0 Scarborough victory)

This time around, in a game that began amid 62-degree temperatures, but was quickly overtaken by chillier and foggy conditions, the Red Storm found a way to rise off the deck and earn a much-needed win.

Scarborough earned a penalty corner in just the second minute, but sophomore Hannah Dobecki shot wide.

After Timpson was stopped on a breakaway with 27:40 to go in the first half, Timpson’s rebound bid was swept away at the last second by Kennebunk senior Kylie DeFeo.

In the 10th minute, Red Storm senior Lauren Topchik was robbed on the doorstep.

After generating no offense, the Rams finally got going in the 16th minute, as Gregoire broke away. Her initial shot was saved by Scarborough senior goalie Sam Carriero, but Gregoire got the ball back and this time, she finished for a 1-0 lead with 14:32 to play in the first half.

“We have to limit those breakaways,” Mariello said. “Once we do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Scarborough looked to answer, but Topchik shot just wide, a Timpson shot deflected high and was swatted away by Moody’s stick and a late Red Storm corner went for naught.

In the first half, Scarborough had a 4-2 edge in shots and a 5-0 advantage in corners, but still trailed by a goal.

The Red Storm weren’t about to be denied when the second half began and were rewarded for their tenacity.

Just a minute in, Timpson was denied by Moody and three straight Scarborough corners couldn’t generate the equalizer.

After Booth-Howe missed just wide, the hosts finally tied the score, as with 20:46 on the clock, Timpson found the ball in a scrum and sent it into the cage to make it 1-1.

“It’s important to keep your stick low,” Timpson said. “We always get those tips when we need them.”

After Moody denied a rush from Malia, the Red Storm went on top, as with 13:44 remaining in regulation, Booth-Howe got the ball to Timpson on the left side and Timpson swept a shot that hit the near post, but took a fortunate bounce and went into the cage nonetheless for a 2-1 advantage.

“Julia got me the ball and it bounced off the post,” Timpson said. “It was a lucky bounce.”

“Carrie sees the ball well, creates and scores beautiful goals,” Mariello said.

Kennebunk never got a good look at tying the score and Scarborough nearly added to its lead, but Timpson was twice stopped by Moody on corners and a shot from Paradis deflected wide.

The Red Storm then ran out the clock and celebrated their 2-1 victory.

Scarborough finished with a 10-2 shots advantage and took 13 penalty corners to none for Kennebunk. Moody made eight saves, while Carriero stopped one for the Red Storm.

“It was a really big game for us,” Timpson said. “We needed this win to get our heads up. We didn’t think too much about (the Cheverus) loss. We knew we weren’t on our game that day. Coach just told us to move on. We kept them in their end most of the game and stayed strong on defense.”

“We didn’t change a whole lot, so it was great to rebound off that loss,” Mariello said.

Big one left

Kennebunk (now fourth in Class A South) closes at home against Deering Wednesday.

Scarborough, meanwhile, is ranked third and has a pivotal test at Massabesic Wednesday in a game that might determine who winds up with the top seed for the playoffs.

“We’ll go into that game heads high with nothing to lose,” said Timpson. “We want homefield advantage. We’ve played more as a unit this year. We all play a part. We don’t rely on one or two players.”

“We’re excited for (Massabesic),” Mariello said. “It will say a lot about where we finish. It’ll be a fun game. In my 16 years coaching, this is one of the strongest playoff fields I’ve seen. Whoever comes out of the South will be so much more prepared.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Scarborough junior Caitlin Tyrrell drives the ball up the field.

Scarborough senior Lauren Topchik goes one-on-one with Kennebunk sophomore goalie Haley Moody.

Scarborough senior Lucy Malia fires the ball past Kennebunk senior Kylie DeFeo.

Scarborough senior Cat Taylor fights Kennebunk sophomore Alaina Schatzabel for possession.

Scarborough senior goalie Sam Carriero goes all out to deny Kennebunk senior Britney Gregoire.

Scarborough senior Rachel Paradis fires a shot.