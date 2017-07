SCARBOROUGH — Residents voted down the the $47.1 million school budget on Tuesday, July 25.

In a narrow margin 1,930 voted ‘no,’ while 1,847 supported the budget, according to unofficial results from Town Clerk Tody Justice.

On June 13, 57 percent of voters opposed a $47.4 million budget for fiscal year 2018.

Residents will have a third chance to vote on the budget at an upcoming election that has yet to be scheduled.