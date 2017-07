SCARBOROUGH — The former Marriott Residence Inn at 700 Roundwood Drive is now a Candlewood Suites and has completed a $3 million renovation.

Archgrove Hospitality, the 92-room hotel’s management company, said it has made interior and exterior improvements to the extended-stay hotel, which is now operated under a license agreement with the InterContinental Hotels Group.

Holiday Inn, Kimpton and Crowne Plaza are among IHG’s other brands.