Scarborough Red Storm Winter Athletes of the Year

Rusak

Glidden

Male:

SAM RUSAK, Senior-Track

Rusak continued his assault on the record books this winter and helped Scarborough remain the gold standard in Class A.

Rusak began competing in track in middle school and has become a legend with the Red Storm. By his junior year, he won the Class A state title in the high jump and pole vault indoors and outdoors, he won championships in the 110 hurdles, the 200, high jump and pole vault.

This season, all eyes were on Rusak again and he literally rose to the occasion, excelling from start to finish before winning the pole vault with a new state record of 16 feet, 3 inches and also taking the high jump (6-0) and the 200 (22.99 seconds) at the state meet, helping Scarborough to the team title for the sixth time in seven years. Rusak finished his season by coming in 13th in the 300 at the New England championships.

Rusak has committed to attend and compete in track and field at the University of Connecticut next year, but first, he’ll look to win more titles and set more records outdoors.

It’s hard to imagine that he can improve on what he’s accomplished so far, but Sam Rusak, Scarborough’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, simply knows no bounds.

Coach Derek Veilleux’s comment: “Sam was the leader of the team again this winter, qualifying for states in eight individual events, breaking four school records and leading the team in points. Sam is a special athlete that comes around once in a coach’s lifetime. All the accolades and results he gets are a direct result of him always pushing himself in training to get to the next level. It’s been pleasure to watch him develop. I believe the best is yet to come for him.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Matt Caron (hockey)

2014-15 Ben Bragg (hockey)

2013-14 Jake Gross (hockey)

2012-13 Jerry Gravel (swimming)

2011-12 Alec James (track)

2010-11 Mike Cyr (wrestling)

2009-10 Robby Gravel (swimming)

2008-09 Brad Nakanishi (track)

2007-08 Chris Hughes (basketball)

2006-07 Brent Mayo (hockey)

2005-06 Doug Endrizzi (swimming)

2004-05 Andrew Rogers (swimming)

2003-04 Mike Walker (basketball)

2002-03 Ryan Colpitts (basketball)

2001-02 Sean Flaherty (swimming)

Female:

SOPHIE GLIDDEN, Junior-Basketball

Glidden was a standout for the Red Storm as they enjoyed a triumphant season. She came up big time and again and set the stage for what promises to be a terrific senior campaign.

Glidden grew up in Scarborough and started playing basketball at a young age. She began playing with the Firecrackers premier team in fifth grade and while she’s also played soccer in high school, basketball has brought her the greatest acclaim.

“I love the pace of basketball,” Glidden said. “It builds friendships. My teammates and coaches motivate me. I like the adrenaline and I like competing.”

Glidden debuted by making the SMAA All-Rookie team as a freshman. As a sophomore, she averaged 9.9 points per game. This winter, as a captain, Glidden was one of the finest players around, averaging 14.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game while making 81 percent of her free throws.

Glidden helped Scarborough win 16 games and reach the Class AA South semifinals. Highlights included 15 points in a season-opening win over Sanford, 12 points in a victory over Windham, 14 points in a win over Noble, 20 points against Maine Girls’ Academy, 18 points in a key victory over South Portland, 17 points at Portland, 21 points against Westbrook, 18 against Noble, 21 points versus Massabesic, 23 in a second win over MGA and 14 in a home win over Cheverus.

Glidden continued to excel in the playoffs, scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds and a pair of steals in a win over Thornton Academy in the quarterfinals and posting 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a semifinal round loss to South Portland.

“I could tell we had good players, but we exceeded what I thought we could do this year,” Glidden said.

Glidden volunteers with students at Wentworth Middle School and is a member of student council. She hopes to eclipse the 1,000 point plateau as a senior and wants to play in college.

She’ll be a force to be reckoned with at the next level, but first, don’t be surprised if Sophie Glidden, Scarborough’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, lights it up as a senior.

Coach Mike Giordano’s comment: “Sophie was the player we leaned on whenever we needed a big play. She’s a leader by example and an extremely hard worker both in practice and in games. She took her game at both ends of the floor to the next level, leading us to the semifinals. Sophie’s a junior captain and that tells you a lot about who she is as a player and a leader. We lean on her to make the big shots.“

Previous winners:

2015-16 Sami Shoebottom (hockey)

2014-15 Sami Shoebottom (hockey)

2013-14 Ashley Briggs (basketball)

2012-13 Devan Kane (hockey)

2011-12 Emily Tolman (track)

2010-11 Emilia Scheemaker (track)

2009-10 Laura Flewelling (swimming)

2008-09 Reegan Brackett (basketball)

2007-08 Nicole Harmon (swimming)

2006-07 Kaitlynn Saldanha (track)

2005-06 Erica Jesseman (track)

2004-05 Jenn Flaherty (swimming)

2003-04 Sarah Mills (hockey)

2002-03 Jenn Flaherty (swimming)

2001-02 Mandi Rapisardi (basketball)

