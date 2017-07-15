Scarborough Red Storm Spring Athletes of the Year

Sam Neugebauer

Lilly Volk

Male:

SAM NEUGEBAUER, Senior—Lacrosse

All-American

SMAA all-star, first-team

Senior All-Star

Neugebauer was a scoring machine who wouldn’t be denied and his brilliance helped the Red Storm enjoy yet another run to the sport’s biggest stage.

Neugebauer grew up in Scarborough and followed in his brother Nick’s footsteps, playing lacrosse and finding immediate success.

“Lacrosse has always been my top sport,” Sam Neugebauer said. “I learned from Nick (who was Scarborough’s 2010 Spring Male Athlete of the Year). He gave me tips.”

Sam Neugebauer was a middie until high school when he moved to attack and it wasn’t long before he was tickling the twine with abandon.

Neugebauer, who became a starter as a freshman, helped Scarborough win a Class A title as a junior and was named a first-team league all-star. That was a mere appetizer for the damage he would do this spring.

Neugebauer scored 63 times and added 12 assists. He also grabbed 31 ground balls. Highlights included seven goals in a season-opening victory at Gorham, four goals in an overtime loss at South Portland, three in a win over Westbrook, eight in a wild 18-17 overtime win over Thornton Academy, six (with three assists) in a victory against Deering, five in a crossover win at Yarmouth, four in a home victory over Cheverus, six in a win over Windham, six in a win over Marshwood and five in a season-ending victory over Biddeford.

After being held scoreless in a semifinal round win over Gorham, Neugebauer returned to form in the regional final, scoring twice, in another shootout win over Thornton Academy. The Red Storm then met Brunswick for the second year in a row in the Class A state final and while Neugebauer had six more goals, the Dragons won a thriller in overtime.

“We gradually moved up this year,” said Neugebauer, who also played football and hockey in high school. “Playing in this program was great. Playing with the guys I played with in middle school and high school was awesome.”

Neugebauer will go to Bridgton Academy next year. He ultimately wants to play lacrosse in college.

Don’t bet against him making an impact at the next level. Sam Neugebauer, Scarborough’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, is a natural goal-scorer and a born winner.

Coach Joe Hezlep’s comment: “For all the skill Sam possesses, his motor is what sets him apart from most. He is a tireless worker and plays with an edge that can only be found in the youngest brother. He led the team in goals, shots and penalties. He plays the game the way he was taught, play through the whistle, play as hard as you can and never back down from anyone or anything.”

Previous winners:

2016 Sam Rusak (track)

2015 Nate Howard (lacrosse)

2014 Ben Greenberg (baseball)

2013 John Wheeler (lacrosse)

2012 Ben Wessel (baseball)

2011 Ben Wessel (baseball)

2010 Nick Neugebauer (lacrosse)

2009 Chris Bernard (baseball)

2008 Ryan Hunt (lacrosse)

2007 Phil Lambert (lacrosse)

2006 Bryan Macphie (lacrosse)

2005 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

2004 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

2003 Adam Mumm (track)

2002 Keith Corey (track)

Female:

LILLY VOLK, Senior-Softball



Miss Maine Softball finalist

SMAA all-star, first-team

Senior All-Star

Volk did it all in high school, but it wasn’t until her final pitch was thrown that she was able to call herself a champion and that state title was a fitting punctuation mark on a transcendent career.

Volk took her first pitching lesson at the age of eight and it wasn’t long before she was sending opposing batters back to the dugout shaking their heads. Volk also spent time as a figure skater and soccer player, but by high school, softball was her sole focus.

Volk made an immediate impact as a freshman with the powerhouse Red Storm and as a sophomore, pitched them to the state final in an all-star season, but Volk surrendered just one run and Scarborough couldn’t get it back in a frustrating loss to Messalonskee. As a junior, Volk went undefeated, as did the Red Storm prior to an upset loss to Biddeford in the regional final. She did throw a six-inning perfect game against Portland in the quarterfinals and also featured a potent bat (.429 average, four home runs).

Volk committed to the University of Maine prior to her senior season and she and her teammates made it clear from day one this spring that a championship would be the only acceptable result.

Volk certainly did her part during a dazzling 20-0 season, going 8-0 with an 0.99 earned run average. She gave up just 30 hits and eight earned runs in 56 innings, fanning 96 and walking just nine. She also batted .391 with a pair of home runs and 26 RBI.

After pitching in relief in the first two games, Volk started and beat Bonny Eagle, 9-1, behind a two-hit, 11-strikeout performance. She had a pair of hits in a win over South Portland, allowed just two hits, fanned 10 and had two hits and four RBI in a shutout victory over Deering, threw a three-hitter and drove in two runs in a win over MGA/Falmouth, threw a three-hitter, struck out 11 and homered in a win over Westbrook, crushed a three-run home run and fanned 13 in a victory over Noble and had three hits in a season-ending win at Biddeford.

Volk continued to dominate in the postseason as well, tossing a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a semifinal round victory over Windham, producing a pair of hits in a regional final victory over Portland, then, in the state final versus Skowhegan, she threw a two-hit shutout and fanned 13 to put the cherry on top of Scarborough state championship sundae.

“It felt incredible,” Volk said. “It’s the best feeling. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and a better result. We felt the pressure since sophomore year, but to walk off as champions, there are no words for it.”

Volk won several postseason honors and is spending her summer playing with a travel team based out of Worcester, Massachusetts. She’s looking forward to her next challenge in Orono and is bound to continue to excel.

That’s because Lilly Volk, Scarborough’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, thrives on the big stage and has the talent and determination to emerge victorious.

Coach Tom Griffin’s comment: “Lilly is a great kid who works hard and prepares well. She’s obviously extremely talented, but she doesn’t sit on her reputation. The biggest thing about Lilly is her mental ability. She knows how to love the game. She loves to pitch and it’s obvious to anyone who watches her perform. The kids love playing behind her. Character is what separates her. A lot of kids may throw as hard, but the type of kid she is and how she handles herself and how much she enjoys the sport makes her the full package. Lilly has control, poise and confidence. People love to play behind her.”

Previous winners:

2016 Maggie Murphy (softball)

2015 Megan Nathanson (tennis)

2014 Alyssa Williamson (softball)

2013 Marisa O’Toole (softball)

2012 Nicole Kirk (track)

2011 Nicole Kirk (track)

2010 Heather Carrier (softball)

2009 Ellie Morin (lacrosse)

2008 Melissa Dellatorre (softball)

2007 Kelsey Griffin (softball)

2006 Lauren Hagerman (lacrosse)

2005 Camille Jania (tennis)

2004 Sarah Marchilli (softball)

2003 Chelsey Ledue (track)

2002 Jen Williams (softball)

