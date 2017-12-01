Scarborough Red Storm Fall Athletes of the Year

Garrard

Garrard

Simonton

Simonton

MALE:

OWEN GARRARD, Senior—Football

Dave Allen Award/Class A South Player of the Year

Class A South, first-team running back

Class A South, second-team linebacker

Garrard excelled on both sides of the ball and willed his team to a historic and emphatic state championship.

Garrard started playing football in third grade when he moved from Gorham to Scarborough. He joined the Red Storm varsity as a sophomore, playing running back and linebacker. He gained 417 yards and scored six touchdowns and on defense, made 54 tackles, including five for a loss. As a junior, Garrard ran for 1,056 yards and 18 TDs and stood out defensively as well, making 49 tackles and intercepting a pair of passes.

This fall, Scarborough was the favorite to win Class A for the first time and the Red Storm, despite one early hiccup, lived up billing, as Garrard ran for 1,204 yards on 138 attempts, scoring 24 touchdowns, while catching six passes for 81 yards and two scores (he also made 76 tackles, 10 for a loss, while registering two sacks and an interception on defense).

Highlights included four touchdown runs in a season-opening win over Deering, 106 yards and a TD in a victory over Sanford, 85 yards and two scores in a frustrating loss to Thornton Academy, five TD runs in a decisive victory at Massabesic, two touchdowns in a lopsided win at Windham and a game-clinching TD run at Bonny Eagle in a victory which locked up the top seed for the playoffs.

After a quarterfinal round bye, Scarborough handled Sanford in the semifinals, as Garrard had a touchdown run and reception. The Red Storm then avenged their lone loss with an easy win over Thornton Academy in a frigid regional final, as Garrard ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Then, in a state final shutout victory over Windham, Garrard bowed out as a champion by gaining 88 yards and scoring four TDs on 14 carries, while catching a 3-yard touchdown pass as well.

“All I cared about this year was winning states,” Garrard said. “It felt really good. We had a ton of athletes. I took pride in my blocking. I’d do anything to help the team.

“People counted us out after losing to TA, but we knew if we played our game and limited penalties and turnovers, we could win. We practiced and played hard until the end. It was a very close group.”

For his career, Garrard ran for 2,677 yards and scored 48 times and registered 179 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, while intercepting three passes and posting three sacks.

Garrard doesn’t plan to play in college, but he figures to be draped with more football glory in the near future, as he’s the favorite in the minds of many to win the Fitzpatrick Trophy.

Owen Garrard, Scarborough’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, demonstrated that unselfishness can lead to glory and his contributions on a championship team will long be hailed.

Coach Lance Johnson’s comment: “Owen is a great kid. He didn’t care if he got five carries or 20. He just wanted the team to do well. He’s the most unselfish kid you’ll ever meet. In my opinion, he’s the best player in the state. No one affected both sides of the ball the way he did. He’s one of the most devastating lead blockers I’ve seen in Maine. He doesn’t say much, but he plays so hard. He was the best leader for our team.”

Prior winners:

2016 Dakota Joy (football)

2015 Matt Caron (soccer)

2014 Drew Kane (golf)

2013 Ben Greenberg (football)

2012 Dillon Russo (football)

2011 Nick Morris (cross country)

2010 Mike Cyr (football)

2009 Trevor Hoxsie (soccer)

2008 Ian Philbrick (soccer)

2007 Nate Gove (soccer)

2006 Jack Snyder (golf)

2005 Derek Poulin (soccer)

2004 Brad Carlson (soccer)

2003 Tim Waterhouse (cross country)

2002 Travis Hitchcock (football)

2001 Nial DeMena (football)

FEMALE:

NATALIE SIMONTON, Senior -Volleyball

SMAA all-star, first-team

Captain

Simonton’s multi-faceted skills and steady leadership helped Scarborough win the state championship.

Simonton was a soccer player until her freshman year when she started playing volleyball. She took to it quickly.

“I’m so glad I made that transition,” Simonton said. “I walked into the gym the first time and I loved the atmosphere. It was very welcoming. I love the team aspect. You have to work together to succeed. I’m very competitive and when I play, I can get out my stress.”

After playing on the junior varsity team as a freshman, Simonton made the move to varsity as a sophomore and helped the Red Storm win their first state championship. Simonton and her teammates got back to states her junior season, but they lost to Greely.

This fall, after a slow start, Scarborough found itself atop the heap again. The Red Storm were upset on Opening Night by Deering and later lost at eventual Class B champion Cape Elizabeth, but the Red Storm won their other 12 matches as Simonton posted 136 kills, 111 digs, 178 serve receptions, 36 aces, seven blocks and posted a .241 hitting percentage.

As the No. 2 seed in Class A, Scarborough had no problem with Thornton Academy and Biddeford, sweeping both, to get to the state final against South Portland, where the Red Storm prevailed in four sets, thanks in part to 10 kills and five aces from Simonton.

“We learned from Deering not to under-estimate anyone and we just kept working harder,” Simonton said. “We knew South Portland would put up a fight and they did, but we played our best.”

Simonton has also played with the Maine Juniors program, volunteers at the Animal Refuge League and is a member of Scarborough’s Interact Club and Math Team. She’s applied early decision to Colby College, where she hopes to continue playing volleyball and pursue pre-med.

Natalie Simonton, Scarborough’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, will be remembered as one of the program’s best players and leaders. Her senior year performance was simply spectacular.

Coach Jon Roberts’ comment: “It’s been my absolute pleasure to coach Natalie. She is a natural leader and the most self-motivated player I’ve ever coached. She approached each practice as a personal challenge to improve and grow. She led the team in kills, but also became our leading passer and was second in digs and serving in her first season as a back row player. What made her so special wasn’t her skill on the volleyball court. It was her leadership, concern for others, passion for learning, moral compass and her drive for personal development. She’s an amazing student, dedicated friend and natural leader. She’s mature beyond her years and will impact the world in a positive way.”

Prior winners:

2016 Lily Nygren (field hockey)

2015 Emily Hanson (volleyball)

2014 Kristen Murray (field hockey)

2013 Abby Mills (volleyball)

2012 Sarah Martens (soccer)

2011 Brittany Bona (volleyball)

2010 Cortney Hughes (soccer)

2009 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2008 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2007 Sarah Bonenfant (field hockey)

2006 Erica Jesseman (cross country)

2005 Liz Houle (soccer)

2004 Caitlin Albert (field hockey)

2003 Zaria Udeh (soccer)

2002 Caitlin Neelon (field hockey)

2001 Maureen McHugh (soccer)

