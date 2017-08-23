Scarborough promotes Barrett to boys' lax varsity position

Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse program named former player and longtime assistant coach Zac Barrett its new varsity coach in a press release Tuesday. Barrett, who replaces Joe Hezlep, helped lead the Red Storm to five Class A state titles and was named US Lacrosse Maine Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012.

“We had a very good pool of qualified applicants and the interview committee agreed that Coach Barrett was certainly the best candidate for the job,” said Scarborough athletic director Mike LeGage. “Coach Barrett joins an outstanding family of coaches here in Scarborough. His expertise will provide Scarborough’s student-athletes with the best opportunity to learn those important life skills essential for success on and off the field.”

