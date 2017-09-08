Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

8/29 at 1:49 a.m. Scott M. Morey, 41, of Byrd Avenue, was arrested on Byrd Avenue by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/29 at 10:48 a.m. Jessie L. Hatcher, 30, of Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Milliken Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/30 at 10:15 a.m. Gregory S. Davis, 57, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, was arrested at County Road and Crystal Lane by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of possession of oxycodone.

8/30 at 12:38 p.m. Caleb J. Chiasson, 27, of Abenaki Acres, Naples, was arrested on Ross Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/1 at 3:59 a.m. Dylan Brofee, 18, no address listed, of Limington, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Mary Pearson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/1 at 10:46 a.m. Gerald D. Wilks, 57, of Elm Street, Saco, was arrested at Payne Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant.

9/1 at 5:20 p.m. Terrence O. Smart, 34, of Pheasant Road, Saco, was arrested on Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

9/2 at 2:28 p.m. Gavin M. King, 20, of Holmes Road, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/2 at 6:06 p.m. Derek J. Sanderson, 34, of Mosher Road, Gorham, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/3 at 10:22 p.m. Ian D. Macleod, 54, of Chamberlain Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/28 at 12:18 p.m. Joshua W. LeClair, 30, of O’Brien Drive, Gorham, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Bridges Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/30 at 10:12 a.m. Kathleen J. McIntyre, 55, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of violating a protection order.

8/30 at 5:52 p.m. Corey J. Maberry, 18, of Coachlantern Lane, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of operating without a license.

8/31 at 12:28 p.m. Zachary A. Brooks, 26, of Main Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

9/1 at 12:42 a.m. Jesse A. Bell, 23, of Two Rod Road, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Haigis Parkway by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/1 at 1:21 p.m. Caleb J. Slocum, 22, of North Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/3 at 10:24 p.m. Aymen L. Khaleel, 19, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/28 at 12:48 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

8/29 at 9:27 a.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

8/29 at 3:41 p.m. Fuel leak on Hidden Creek Drive.

8/29 at 4:42 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Avenue.

8/30 at 9:34 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

8/30 at 11:22 p.m. Structure fire on Gorham Road.

8/30 at 1:36 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

8/30 at 2:42 p.m. Alarm call on Milliken Street.

8/31 at 9:59 a.m. Marine water rescue on East Grand Avenue.

8/31 at 10:09 a.m. Fire call on Hannaford Drive.

8/31 at 4:26 p.m. Marine water rescue on Fortunes Rocks Beach.

8/31 at 7:44 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne road.

8/31 at 7:59 p.m. Marine water rescue at Biddeford Pool.

9/1 at 12:38 p.m. Wires down on Saco Street.

9/1 at 4:20 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jones Creek Road.

9/3 at 11:12 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

9/3 at 3:47 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Aug. 28 – Sept. 3.