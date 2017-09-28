Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/22 at 5:55 p.m. John C. Forbis, 49, of Grant Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 701 South by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

9/18 at 6:51 a.m. Dwight L. Brackett III, 37, of Ridgeway Circle, North Waterboro, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Beech Ridge Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

9/19 at 5:17 p.m. Justin T. Larry, 20, of Maple Road, Atkinson, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/20 at 9:51 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

9/18 at 9:25 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/18 at 12:52 p.m. Alarm call on First Street.

9/18 at 9:11 p.m. Alarm call on Science Park Drive.

9/19 at 2:41 p.m. Alarm call on Evergreen Farms Road.

9/19 at 8:31 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Westwood Avenue.

9/20 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

9/20 at 10:33 p.m. Fire call on Church Street.

9/22 at 10:49 a.m. Brush fire on County Road.

9/22 at 1:42 p.m. Alarm call on Winslow Homer Road.

9/23 at 1:02 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pillsbury Drive.

9/24 at 12:30 p.m. Fire call on Arbor View Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Sept. 18 – 24.