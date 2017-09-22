Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 22

Arrests

9/11 at 2:31 p.m. Shawn T. Brown, 34, no address listed, of Limington, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

9/13 at 7:39 a.m. Denise Kenny, no address listed, of Biddeford, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/14 at 10:30 a.m. Thomas E. Harrington, 51, of Sherry Drive, Limerick, was arrested on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of refusing to sign a summons.

9/14 at 12:38 p.m. Stephen E. Richard, 50, of Lamont Street, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/15 at 11:38 a.m. William H. Jines II, of Webbs Mills Road, Casco, was arrested on Ginn Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and violation of probation or parole.

9/15 at 8 p.m. Israel I. Oriol, 60, of Springbrook Way, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard, by officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant.

9/16 at 4:52 a.m. Andrei A. Savtchenko, 41, of Maine Street, Brunswick, was arrested at Black Point Road and Thornton Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired license of 90 or more days and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

9/11 at 1:53 p.m. Adam M. Mesta, 27, of Wermuth Road, South Portland, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Mussey Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/11 at 5:10 p.m. Stephen J. Pauling, 51, of Preble Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

9/11 at 10:40 p.m. Jason A. Goodine, 19, of Hunter Road, Freeport, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of a transporting liquor by a minor.

9/12 at 6:23 p.m. Pamela J. Mundy, 52, of Dunstan Avenue, Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/12 at 2:38 p.m. Barbara J. Detty, 65, of Ruskin, Florida, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/12 at 5:47 p.m. Velva A. Coffman, 62, of Brown Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/13 at 9:41 a.m. Lawrence K. Pryor, 30, of Morris Street, Sanford, was issued a summons at Southgate Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating without a license.

9/13 at 1:35 p.m. Joshua J. Keefe, 32, of Main Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating with suspended or revoked license.

9/13 at 4:15 p.m. Keith M. Day, 25, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Chamberlain Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/13 at 6:08 p.m. Jennifer L. Moscone, 44, of Jewett Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/15 at 1:43 p.m. Peter T. Maloney, 25, of Pine Street, Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/15 at 5:37 p.m. Jacob R. Gay, 18, of Smith Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Postal Service Way and Border Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of possession of marijuana.

9/15 at 5:37 p.m. Teany L. Johnston, 18, of Hillside Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons at Postal Service Way and Border Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of possession of marijuana.

9/15 at 5:37 p.m. Daniel M. Merrill, 18, of Powers Road, South Portland, was issued a summons at Postal Service Way and Border Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

Fire calls

9/11 at 12:02 p.m. Alarm call on Municipal Drive.

9/11 at 4:44 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 4:45 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 7:44 p.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

9/12 at 4:30 p.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

9/12 at 6:14 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Old Neck Road.

9/13 at 1:30 p.m. Alarm call on Fairfield Road.

9/13 at 4:08 p.m. Fuel leak on Payne Road.

9/16 at 7:06 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Manson Libby Road.

9/16 at 4:29 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

9/17 at 8:57 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Sept. 11 – 17.