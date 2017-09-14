Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 15

Arrests

9/4 at 9:01 a.m. Charlotte G. Hickling, 25, of Monroe Street, Portland, was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/4 at 10:50 p.m. Conner R. Dyer, 25, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/4 at 10:50 p.m. Katelyn E. Irish, 20, of Fort Hill Road, Gorham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/6 at 1:26 a.m. Brittney M. Lashier, 24, of Alfred Street, Biddeford, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/6 at 4:41 p.m. Annalee R. Curtiss, 22, of Oakland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/7 at 3:12 p.m. Caroline A. Hall, 34, of Mechanic Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/7 at 2:01 p.m. Caleb L. Miller, 21, of Pine Street, Porter, was arrested at Gallery Boulevard and Spring Street by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/7 at 6:30 p.m. Maxwell R. L. Carollo, 20, of Old Neck Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/8 at 2:07 a.m. Kevin P. Pillsbury, 52, of Main Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/8 at 3:39 p.m. Taleisah F. Hale, 31, of Elm Street, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of escape, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

9/10 at 1:35 a.m. Steven J. Reynolds, 54, of Webster Road, Buxton, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/10 at 4:21 p.m. Corydon Lynn Mills III, 28, of Hill Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Summonses

9/4 at 6:52 a.m. Matthew M. Verrier, 28, of Main Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/5 at 8:55 p.m. Stacy E. Minervino, 46, of Dartmouth Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/8 at 10:01 a.m. Nicole L. Bouchard, 27, of Sanborn Street, Gorham, was issued a summons at Gorham Road and Babkirk Drive by Detective Garrett Strout on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/8 at 5:20 p.m. Gary L. Urey, 51, of Whitney Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

9/9 at 6:11 a.m. Joshua Davis, 21, of Washington Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/9 at 8:06 a.m. Howard R. Bernier, 49, of Woodfield Drive, was issued a summons at Lincoln Avenue and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

9/9 at 1:12 p.m. Matthew B. Legnard, 23, of Alice Drive, Limerick, was issued a summons at Scottow Hill Road and Haigis Parkway by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

9/9 at 2:07 p.m. Patricia L. Guthzeit, 30, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Holmes Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/4 at 4:37 a.m. Fire call on Science Park Road.

9/4 at 7:35 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

9/5 at 3:28 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 5:51 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

9/5 at 7:08 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

9/5 at 7:17 p.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 7:46 p.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road.

9/6 at 2:08 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sawgrass Drive.

9/6 at 7:16 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

9/6 at 3:04 p.m. Vehicle fire at U.S. Route 1 and Milliken Road.

9/6 at 3:30 p.m. Structure fire on Washington Avenue.

9/6 at 7:44 p.m. Structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/6 at 8:52 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/6 at 8:57 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/6 at 9:30 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ashley Drive.

9/7 at 6:22 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Saco Street.

9/7 at 10:40 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/7 at 1:33 p.m. Marine water rescue on East Grand Avenue.

9/8 at 8:42 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

9/9 at 6:54 p.m. Structure fire on Clearwater Drive.

9/10 at 2:17 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Forest Street.

9/10 at 6:26 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Inspiration Drive.

9/10 at 5:27 p.m. Structure fire at Eastern Road and Heather Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from Sept 4 -10.

Correction

8/4 at 11:38 p.m. Megan Perrin, 18, of Mahlon Avenue, Gorham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.