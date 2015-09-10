Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 11

Arrests

9/1 at 4:13 a.m. Jason R. Emmons, 41, of Main Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/4 at 10:46 a.m. Ari P. Jenkins, 35, of Portland Road, Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Craig Hebert on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and violating probation.

9/4 at 4:43 p.m. Matthew J. Boucouvalas, 29, of Lindale Avenue, Biddeford, was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Scott Vaughan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release and possession or transfer of theft devices.

9/4 at 9:54 p.m. Jeffrey N. Taylor, 22, of Wild Dunes Way, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Manson Libby Road by Officer Glenn Tucker on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/5 at 8:06 p.m. Andrea B. Stephan, 50, of Fengler Road, was arrested on Fengler Road by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/6 at 12:43 p.m. Michael D. Fonseca, 35, of Saint George Street, Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McNeice on outstanding warrants from other agencies and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended or revoked license, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 9:17 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Westbrook, was arrested at Spring Street and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/31 at 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Ryefield Drive by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

9/2 at 9:44 a.m. Joshua T. Rand, 24, of Batchelder Road, Windham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Craig Hebert on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/3 at 9:48 a.m. James D. Sampson, 26, of Old Thompson Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/4 at 4:43 p.m. Michelle M. Leighton, 35, of Lindale Avenue, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/6 at 12:43 p.m. Sheldon Z. Hoglund, 29, of Bulkley Road, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 12:43 p.m. Nancy A. Hoglund, 60, of Brigham Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/6 at 9:17 p.m. Robert E. Cannell, 19, of Duck Pond Road, Westbrook, was issued a summons at Spring Street and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

8/31 at 2:18 p.m. Marine water rescue off Black Rock Road.

8/31 at 6:53 p.m. Alarm call on Ironclad Road.

9/4 at 8:07 p.m. Alarm call on Woodfield Drive.

9/5 at 1:58 p.m. Marine water rescue on Pillsbury Drive.

9/6 at 2:36 p.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

9/6 at 7:46 p.m. Marine water rescue on Bayview Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.