Scarborough Police Beat: Sept. 1

Arrests

8/21 at 7:10 a.m. Jason R. Berube, 29, of Saco Road, Hollis, was arrested at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/21 at 2:08 p.m. Charles B. Tibbetts, 50, of Anderson Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of disorderly conduct, operating an unsafe vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/23 at 12:21 p.m. Ann M. Pullen, 37, of New County Road, Saco, was arrested on Ross Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/24 at 9:40 a.m. Jennifer L. Lunt, 38, of Sabbathday Road, New Gloucester, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/24 at 9:46 p.m. Kyle A. Whitney, 28, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Old Blue Point Road on outstanding local warrants and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/25 at 2:03 a.m. Caroline A. Hall, 34, of Mechanic Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 4:50 p.m. Timothy A. Berry, 51, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of possession of marijuana and violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 8:48 p.m. Robert Lindsey, 35, of Raleigh Way, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of failure to stop for an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

8/26 at 2:10 a.m. John D. Fortin, 53, of Baribeau Drive, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/26 at 10:15 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Westbrook, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of driving to endanger.

Summonses

8/21 at 10:15 a.m. Andrew J. Solak, 26, of Westbrook Street, Portland, was issued a summons at Holmes and Dresser roads by Sgt. Timothy Barker on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

8/22 at 3:32 p.m. John T. Elwell, 49, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons at Haigis Parkway and Scottow Hill Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/23 at 11:05 p.m. Kaylie Thompson, 20, of Landry Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Saco Street and Gorham Road on charges of illegal possession of marijuana by a minor and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

8/23 at 11:08 p.m. Matthew S. Mineer, 28, of Green Acres Circle North, South Daytona, Florida, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

8/23 at 11:08 p.m. Kristina E. Kennedy, 36, of Button Street, Meriden, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of assault.

8/24 at 11:07 a.m. Randi M. Lessard, 31, of County Road, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Micheal Beeler on a charge of assault.

8/24 at 9:22 p.m. Michael A. Dyer, 42, of Portland Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at Old Blue Point Road and Foxwell Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/25 at 11:51 p.m. Christina Elder, 28, of Powers Road, South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/26 at 5:54 a.m. Lily Lobor, 28, of Kellogg Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Black Point Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/26 at 12:25 p.m. Matthew Antoniak, 30, of Olive Drive, Swanton, Vermont, was issued a summons on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/26 at 7:31 p.m. Stephanie J. Alasady, 46, of Broadturn Road, was issued a summons on Broadturn Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of assault.

8/27 at 11:57 p.m. Katrina E. Desjardin, 19, of Ridgeland Avenue, Waukegan, Illinois, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/21 at 2:16 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

8/22 at 9:07 a.m. Wires down on Maple Avenue.

8/22 at 10:28 a.m. Alarm call on Expedition Drive.

8/22 at 10:35 a.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

8/22 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm call on Saco Street.

8/22 at 5:17 p.m. Alarm call on Cascade Road.

8/22 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

8/23 at 12:12 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Militia Lane.

8/23 at 11:48 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Whistler Landing.

8/25 at 10:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation at Pine Point and Eastern roads.

8/25 at 7:14 p.m. Smoke odor investigation at Payne and Two Rod roads.

8/25 at 11:28 p.m. Vehicle fire at Payne Road and Haigis Parkway.

8/26 at 5:48 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

8/27 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from Aug. 21-27.