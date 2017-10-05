Scarborough Police Beat: Oct. 6

Arrests

9/25 at 9:18 p.m. Keith A. Bernard, 33, of Prescott Street, Sanford, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/27 at 11:30 a.m. Anna M. Broad, 52, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Brian Nappi on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/27 at 4:22 p.m. Jennifer L. Lunt, 38, no address listed, of Gray, was arrested at Pine Point and Dunstan Landing roads by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 1:32 a.m. Joshua Tozier, 30, of Canton Point Road, Canton, was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/28 at 9:25 a.m. Michael E. Lane Jr., 28, of Gorham Road, was arrested on Black Point Road by Officer Peter Nappi on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/28 at 5:50 p.m. McKenzie J. Bray, 20, of Marginal Way, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/29 at 9:58 a.m. Brian J. Heath, 38, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was arrested on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/30 at 1:19 a.m. Jason A. Sanchez, 25, of Hill Street, Biddeford, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Queens Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, driving to endanger, failing to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, violating conditions of release and a probation violation.

10/1 at 1:42 p.m. Taryn L. Libby, 29, of Haines Meadow Road, Buxton, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more, refusing to sign a summons or arrest warrant, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and assault on a police officer.

10/1 at 8:19 p.m. Luke R. Johnson, 20, of Middle Street, Saco, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Gorham Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence and possession of marijuana.

10/1 at 8:52 p.m. Michael T. Wilson, 38, of Vine Street, Biddeford, was arrested at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/26 at 12:21 p.m. Jake Fairweather, 20, of Birch Acres, Lyman, was issued a summons on Griffin Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/28 at 7:31 a.m. Tia C. Coppola, 28, of Campground Road, Arundel, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

9/30 at 8:59 a.m. Dylan N. Knight, 30, of Main Street, Windham, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Fire calls

9/25 at 2:37 a.m. Fire on Glendale Circle.

9/25 at 8:18 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on First Street.

9/25 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call on Houghton Street.

9/28 at 2:44 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bayberry Lane.

9/29 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm call on Coralburst Lane.

9/29 at 11:01 a.m. Alarm call on Pond View Drive.

10/1 at 8:05 a.m. Marine water rescue at Biddeford Pool.

10/1 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call on Minuteman Drive.

10/1 at 1:46 p.m. Commercial fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/1 at 11:56 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Highland Pines Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 50 calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.