Scarborough Police Beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

10/16 at 12:50 p.m. Tory T. Monroe, 34, of Beaufort Street, South Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/17 at 11:10 a.m. Destiny M. Khuon, 22, of Congress Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/18 at 2:33 a.m. Nicholas J. Leeman, 29, of Colonial Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Nelsen Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

10/19 at 2:47 p.m. Jamie D. Desrosiers, 28, of True Road, Meredith, New Hampshire was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/20 at 6:27 a.m. Amanda L. Irving, 35, of Dalten Pines Road, Windham, was arrested at Gorham and Payne roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/20 at 11:10 p.m. Jeffrey D. Berry Jr., 23, of High Street, Kennebunk, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

10/22 at 4:42 p.m. Natasha Boudreau, 28, of Hanover Street, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

10/17 at 1:48 p.m. Dillon J. Russo, 22, of Snowberry Drive, was issued a summons at Pine Point Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/21 at 10:24 p.m. Bobby L. Powell, 28, of Joe Louis Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Thomas Chard on a charge of operating without a license.

10/22 at 4:04 p.m. Tony R. Carson, 29, of Little Falls Road, Hollis, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

10/15 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Manson Libby Road.

10/15 at 4:41 p.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

10/15 at 8:32 p.m. Alarm call on Nonantum Way.

10/15 at 9:57 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/15 at 11:02 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Snow Road.

10/16 7:31 p.m. Alarm call on Vindale Street.

10/17 at 9:07 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

10/19 at 5:21 am. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 5:5 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ardora Circle.

10/20 at 10:29 a.m. Fire call on Gibson Road.

10/20 at 11:21 a.m. Alarm call on Chamberlain Road.

10/20 at 8:18 a.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

10/20 at 10:02 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

10/21 at 2:48 a.m. Alarm call on Portland Farms Road.

10/21 at 2:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bayberry Lane.

10/21 at 6:15 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/21 at 9:12 p.m. Fire call on Saco Street.

10/21 at 10:41 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Howard Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 48 calls from Oct. 15-21.