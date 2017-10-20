Scarborough Police Beat: Oct. 20

Arrests

10/9 at 10:05 a.m. Matthew R. Gamache, 28, of High Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Brian Nappi on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/10 at 11:16 a.m. Gavin M. King, 20, of Holmes Road, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Derek Miller on an outstanding warrant.

10/11 at 8:17 p.m. Ronald J. Blanchard, 49, of St. Anns Way, Windham, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Black Point Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/13 at 1:32 p.m. Justin M. Beaulieu, 26, of Granite Street, Biddeford, was arrested at Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/13 at 5:58 p.m. Jamie D. Desrosiers, 28, of True Road, Meredith, New Hampshire, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Derek Miller on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief, and indecent exposure.

10/13 at 8:15 p.m. Derek Barden, 23, of Pilgrim Road, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Haigis Parkway by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/14 at 9:24 p.m. Lisa A. Risbara, 49, of Memory Lane Scarborough, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/10 at 9:36 a.m. Marri A. MacLellan, 33, of Dartmouth Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/11 at 3:30 a.m. Jennifer G. Fenderson, 57, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with suspended or revoked license.

10/11 at 9:07 a.m. Jeffrey A. Smith, 27, of Green Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/12 at 6:52 a.m. Benjamin C. Roussel, 48, of Constitution Drive, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/13 at 12:17 p.m. Erol P. Cook Jr., 22, of Mason Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/14 at 7:05 p.m. Chad P. Seeley, 28, of Wheeler Road, Gray, was issued a summons at Payne Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

10/9 at 10:44 a.m. Alarm call Plaza Drive.

10/9 at 11:53 a.m. Fire on Mast Road.

10/10 at 3:25 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Orchard Street.

10/10 at 5:48 p.m. Marine water rescue in the Atlantic Ocean at Fortunes Rock Beach.

10/11 at 12:31 p.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Road.

10/11 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Spurwink Road.

10/11 at 6:54 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/12 at 8:15 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/12 at 9:15 a.m. Fire call on Pine Point Road.

10/13 at 6:56 a.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

10/13 at 8:58 a.m. Vehicle fire on the Maine Turnpike, northbound.

10/13 at 5:12 p.m. Structure fire on Portland Avenue.

10/14 at 12:57 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

10/14 at 7:48 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Clay Pits Road.

10/15 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Manson Libby Road.

10/15 at 5:41 a.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

10/15 at 8:32 p.m. Alarm call on Nonantum Way.

10/15 at 9:57 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/15 at 11:02 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Snow Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Oct. 9 – 15.