Scarborough Police Beat: Oct 13

Arrests

10/4 at 11:50 a.m. Sandra L. Horton, 76, of Portland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Church Street by Officer Derek Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/6 at 6:09 a.m. Christopher M. Rich, 42, of Bear Pine Drive, Casco, was arrested on Route 701 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/6 at 6:09 a.m. Michael J. St. Cyr, 30, of North Street, Casco, was arrested on Route 701 by Officer Aaron Erickson a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/7 at 7:24 a.m. Brenda J. Richardson, 38, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Foley Farm Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

10/2 at 1:41 a.m. Rachel S. Monegue, 20, of C Street, Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Bessey School Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/3 at 10:17 a.m. Jonathan G. Aube, 31, of Cherry Hills Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of theft by deception.

10/4 at 10:50 a.m. Emilee J. Mickeriz, 20, of Hill Street, Saco, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates and displaying a fictitious vehicle inspection certificate.

10/5 at 1:53 p.m. Mary L. Taylor, 50, of School Street, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of illegal attachment of license plates and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

10/6 at 1:17 p.m. Linda L. Rideout, 63, of Marston Road, Richmond, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/7 at 1:41 p.m. Dylan Brofee, 18, no address listed, of Limington, was issued a summons on Old Neck Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized use of property.

Fire calls

10/2 at 6:32 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

10/2 at 7:55 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

10/2 at 12:28 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

10/2 at 11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

10/3 at 9:20 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

10/4 at 6:58 a.m. Alarm call on Highland Avenue.

10/4 at 12:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Sophia Avenue.

10/4 at 12:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Ballantyne Drive.

10/4 at 5:04 p.m. Propane odor investigation at Eastern Road Marsh and Pine Point Road.

10/4 at 6:59 p.m. Fire at Cumberland Way.

10/4 at 8:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Dunn Estates Drive.

10/4 at 9:44 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pillsbury Drive.

10/5 at 3:49 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/5 at 11:42 p.m. Alarm call on Library Lane.

10/5 at 11:47 p.m. Alarm call on Library Lane.

10/6 at 2:11 a.m. Fire on Pine Point Road.

10/6 at 11:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Plymouth Drive.

10/6 at 3:19 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

10/6 at 11:44 p.m. Alarm call on North Street.

10/7 at 3:25 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 7:11 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Gorham Road.

10/8 at 1:46 p.m. Fire call on Sweetbrier Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 32 calls from Oct. 2 – 8.