Scarborough Police Beat: Nov. 3

Arrests

10/23 at 11:18 a.m. Alyssa J. Freeman, 21, of Free Street, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

10/24 at 4:07 a.m. Michael W. Lewis, 47, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Craig Hebert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/26 at 7:02 a.m. Kayla J. Webb, of Elm Street, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

10/28 at 1:10 a.m. Patrick J. Dyer, 36, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Craig Hebert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/28 at 10:39 a.m. Ryan D. Lefebvre, 40, of Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at Stonebrooke Road and Broadturn Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, illegal attachment of license plates and violating conditions of release.

10/28 at 9:39 p.m. Aaron W. Frost, 43, of Main Street, South Portland, was arrested at Gorham Road and Wilderness Way by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/27 at 10:23 a.m. Thomas A. Annis, 52, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons at Higgins Creek Road and Ocean Avenue by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/27 at 3:36 p.m. Doreen L. Harmon, 58, of Freemont Avenue, East Baldwin, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/27 at 3:36 p.m. Bruce S. Harmon, 53, of Freemont Avenue, East Baldwin, was issued a summon on Gallery Boulevard by Offer Breagh Gomez on a charge of criminal intent to commit a Class D or E crime.

10/27 at 9:50 p.m. Michael Hassapelis, 53, of Juneberry Lane, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/28 at 1:47 p.m. Timothy C. Sturtevant, 28, of Mountfort Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

EMS

Fire and EMS reports were not available as of press time.