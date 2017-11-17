Scarborough Police Beat: Nov. 17

Arrests

11/10 at 5:53 a.m. Lavon A. Mitchell, 38, of Southborough Road, was arrested on Southborough Road by Officer Craig Hebert on charges of violating a protection from abuse order.

Summonses

11/7 at 9:06 a.m. Stephanie L. Mask, 41, of Cliff Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/7 at 9:20 p.m. Kimberly A. Paradise, 37, of Station Lane, Windham, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

11/9 at 7:35 a.m. David C. Arnot, 34, of Robinson Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Portland Farms Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

11/11 at 3:07 a.m. Robert M. Renna, 31, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

11/11 at 3:07 a.m. Katryna M. Brichetto, 21, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

11/12 at 2:31 p.m. Michael A. Douglass, 33, of Acorn Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and violating conditions of release.

11/12 at 11:37 p.m. Kalvin K. Kalap, 38, of John Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

11/6 at 9:12 p.m. Marine water rescue at Old Neck Road and Whispering Surf Lane.

11/8 at 2:13 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Wassamki Drive.

11/9 at 5:38 a.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

11/10 at 10:06 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Portland Farms Road.

11/10 at 10:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sea Meadows Lane.

11/10 at 1:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

11/11 at 10:15 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

11/11 at 1:16 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

11/11 at 3:06 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike Southbound.

11/11 at 4:13 p.m. Alarm call on Jones Creek Drive.

11/11 at 4:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Barbara Avenue.

11/12 at 5:55 a.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

11/12 at 4:10 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Wiley Way.

11/12 at 4:38 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

11/12 at 11:48 p.m. Alarm call on Stoneridge Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded 42 to calls from Nov. 6- 12.