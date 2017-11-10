Scarborough Police Beat: Nov. 10

Arrests

11/1 at 2:38 a.m. Massengo Oyandza, 23, of State Street, Portland, was arrested on Manson Libby Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/1 at 9:03 a.m. Timothy J. Gavette, 40, of Broadturn Road, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of gross sexual assault and domestic violence assault.

11/2 at 6:44 a.m. Jo M. Joaquim, 23, of Marginal Way, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/4 at 12:04 p.m. Jasmine M. Salamacha, 21, of Ridgewood Drive, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/4 at 6:27 p.m. Carlos Daaboul, 39, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested on Ginn Road by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/5 at 2:37 p.m. Crystal M. Carpenter, 33, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

10/30 at 2:32 a.m. Caleb C. Cairns, 18, of Running Tide Drive, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Craig Hebert on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/30 at 10:08 a.m. Brittany L. Rogers, 25, of Plowman Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road, South Portland, by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/31 at 7:41 p.m. Cassandra L. Gasbarro, 30, of School Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/3 at 11:44 a.m. James T. Kavanagh, 57, of King Street, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and operating without a license.

Fire calls

12/22 at 1:20 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Staples Street.

10/23 at 3:33 p.m. Alarm call on Wentworth Drive.

10/23 at 5:29 p.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Avenue.

10/23 at 8:34 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Roundwood Drive.

10/23 at 10:13 p.m. Alarm call on Fengler Road.

10/24 at 11:23 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Watson Drive.

10/24 at 1:26 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on County Road.

10/24 at 4:47 p.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

10/24 at 5:49 p.m. Fire on Temple Avenue.

10/25 at 8:48 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Burnham Road.

10/25 at 12:30 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

10/26 at 1:05 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pondview Drive.

10/26 at 7:30 a.m. Alarm call on Bayview Avenue.

10/26 at 8:45 a.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

10/26 at 9:46 a.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

10/26 at 12:12 p.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

10/26 at 3:17 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mayflower Drive.

10/26 at 3:34 p.m. Alarm call on Fifteenth Street.

10/26 at 8:31 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Running Hill Road.

10/26 at 8:44 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Avenue.

10/26 at 8:50 p.m. Alarm call on Sextant Lane.

10/26 at 8:52 p.m. Alarm call on Winnocks Neck Road.

10/27 at 10:38 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Walnut Street.

10/27 at 1:03 p.m. Alarm call on Portland Avenue.

10/28 at 3:41 a.m. Alarm call on Hannaford Drive.

10/28 at 9:16 a.m. Alarm call on Snow Canning Road.

10/28 at 6:31 p.m. Alarm call on Municipal Drive.

10/28 at 6:38 p.m. Alarm call on Holy Street.

10/29 at 10 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

10/29 at 11:19 p.m. Alarm call on Holly Street.

10/30 Scarborough Fire Department responded to 75 calls during a high wind and rainstorm.

10/31 Scarborough Fire Department responded to 14 calls related to storms.

11/1 at 12:23 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

11/1 at 5:54 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Smithwheel Road.

11/1 at 8:39 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 12:32 p.m. Alarm call on Fourth Avenue.

11/1 at 2:50 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Washington Avenue.

11/2 at 1:35 a.m. Fire Call on Johnson Road.

11/3 at 4:29 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

11/4 at 1:48 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

11/4 at 10:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Sandpiper Cove Road.

11/4 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Saco Avenue

11/4 at 2:34 p.m. Public assistance on Beech Ridge Road.

11/4 at 4:39 p.m. Fire call on Pine Point Road.

11/4 at 8:31 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Atlantic Avenue.

11/4 at 9:05 p.m. Alarm call on Cole Farm Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 129 calls from Oct. 22 – Nov. 4.