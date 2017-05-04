Scarborough Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/24 at 9:20 a.m. Christopher L. Frank, of Hill Street, South Portland, was arrested at Pleasant Hill Road and Flintlock Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of violating a protection from harassment order and violating conditions of release.

4/26 at 12:24 p.m. Lucas R. Hilton, 31, of York Street, Sanford, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/30 at 8:42 p.m. Ronald B. Butts Jr., 45, of David Drive, was arrested at Broadturn Road and U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/25 at 5:01 p.m. Emily E. Maki, 33, of Rock School House Road, Bristol, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

4/26 at 5:06 p.m. Summa D. Morse, 34, of Carver Street, Sanford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/26 at 5:06 p.m. Nathan M. Brackett, 29, of Atlantic Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/28 at 2:48 p.m. Joseph M. Hutchinson, 26, of Townhouse Drive, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by deception.

Fire

4/24 at 11:31 a.m. Vehicle fire on Mulls Way.

4/24 at 12:34 p.m. Alarm call on US. Route1.

4/25 at 7:39 a.m. Smoke odor investigation.

4/25 at 12:31 a.m. Elevator call on Campus Drive.

4/26 at 1:40 p.m. Elevator call on Campus Drive.

4/27 at 2:15 p.m. Fire call on Ryefield Drive.

4/27 at 3:21 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

4/28 at 2:08 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Liberty Bell Lane.

4/29 at 1:15 p.m. Brush fire on Broadturn Road.

4/29 at 7:21 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Beech Ridge Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from April 24-29.