Scarborough Police Beat: May 26

5/18 at 12:15 a.m. Bailey A. Adams, 19, of Autumn Lane, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Scott E. Vaughn on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
5/21 at 5:49 p.m. Aaron S. Aldrich, 22, of High Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Homes Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on an outstanding warrant from another agency.
5/21 at 8:40 p.m. Tyler F. Carey, 23, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and criminal mischief.
5/15 at 4:53 p.m. George Ellis, 64, of Equestrian Way, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Donald Laflin a charge of passing a stopped school bus.
5/19 at 5 p.m. John A. Shuman, 60, of Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons at Payne and Mussey roads by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.
5/15 at 6:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Natureview Lane.
5/15 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Library Lane.
5/16 at 4:37 p.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.
5/16 at 6:05 p.m. Fire call on Acorn Lane.
5/16 at 6:10 p.m. Alarm call on Cranberry Pines.
5/16 at 11:19 p.m. Paramedic intercept on Saco Street.
5/17 at 5:36 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.
5/17 at 1:20 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.
5/17 at 8:56 p.m. Fire call on Homer Sands Drive.
5/17 at 9:06 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.
5/18 at 9:18 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Grandview Drive.
5/19 at 9:33 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.
5/19 at 10:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.
5/19 at 2:36 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hannaford Drive.
5/19 at 6:21 p.m. Marine water rescue off King Street.
5/20 at 3:59 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Two Road Road.
5/21 at 5:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point road.
5/21 at 10:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector at Clearview Drive.
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from May 15 – 21.
