Scarborough Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

5/18 at 12:15 a.m. Bailey A. Adams, 19, of Autumn Lane, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Scott E. Vaughn on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

5/21 at 5:49 p.m. Aaron S. Aldrich, 22, of High Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Homes Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/21 at 8:40 p.m. Tyler F. Carey, 23, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and criminal mischief.

Summonses

5/15 at 4:53 p.m. George Ellis, 64, of Equestrian Way, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Donald Laflin a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

5/19 at 5 p.m. John A. Shuman, 60, of Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons at Payne and Mussey roads by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Fire calls

5/15 at 6:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Natureview Lane.

5/15 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Library Lane.

5/16 at 4:37 p.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.

5/16 at 6:05 p.m. Fire call on Acorn Lane.

5/16 at 6:10 p.m. Alarm call on Cranberry Pines.

5/16 at 11:19 p.m. Paramedic intercept on Saco Street.

5/17 at 5:36 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

5/17 at 1:20 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

5/17 at 8:56 p.m. Fire call on Homer Sands Drive.

5/17 at 9:06 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

5/18 at 9:18 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Grandview Drive.

5/19 at 9:33 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

5/19 at 10:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

5/19 at 2:36 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hannaford Drive.

5/19 at 6:21 p.m. Marine water rescue off King Street.

5/20 at 3:59 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Two Road Road.

5/21 at 5:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point road.

5/21 at 10:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector at Clearview Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from May 15 – 21.