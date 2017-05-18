Scarborough Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

5/8 at 6:07 a.m. Alison M. K. O’Connor, 21, of Ginger Hill Road, Arundel, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Church Street by Officer Scott Vaughan on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

5/11 at 4:08 p.m. Liliana Kostina, 59, of Kala Lane, was arrested at Gorham and New roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/12 at 1:28 a.m. Timothy Robbins, 28, of Abigail Way, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/13 at 1:46 a.m. Elijah R. Doucette, 19, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was arrested at Jasper Street and Pine Point Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

5/14 at 12:43 a.m. Kristian H. Gallagher, 21, of Mill Lane, Westbrook, was arrested at East Grand Avenue and Pine Point Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/14 at 1:51 a.m. Stefano A. Spadafora, 32, of King Street, Winchester, Virginia, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Haigis Parkway by Sgt. Mary Pearson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 8-14.

Fire calls

5/8 at 10:30 a.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

5/8 at 5:44 p.m. Alarm call on Ash Swamp Road.

5/9 at 1:59 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Southpointe Drive.

5/9 at 2:13 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

5/10 at 4:30 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

5/11 at 6:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bunker Hill Terrace.

5/12 at 4:27 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

5/12 at 7:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Sophia Avenue.

5/12 at 7:52 p.m. Structure fire on Temple Avenue.

5/12 at 7:52 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pin Oak Drive.

5/13 at 12:21 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Equestrian Way.

5/13 at 2:36 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Old Colony Road.

5/13 at 8:33 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Barley Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from May 8-14.