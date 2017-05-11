Scarborough Police Beat: May 12

Arrests

5/3 at 12:07 a.m. Jasmine L. Worster, 25, of Main Street, Jackman, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Craig Herbert on a charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

5/4 at 12:47 p.m. Terrance O. Smart, 34, of Pheasant Road, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/4 at 1:40 p.m. Patrick J. Lakin Jr., 28, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested at Payne Road and Spring Street by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

5/5 at 3:10 p.m. Brittany N. Lore, 27, of Elmwood Avenue, was arrested on Elmwood Avenue by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/5 at 7:03 p.m. Mariah R. Parker, 19, of Fowler Road, Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charges of theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

5/1 at 1:49 p.m. Greg Hamann, 36, of Durham Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/1 at 6:24 p.m. James M. Apperti Jr., 71, of Church Street, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/2 9:19 p.m. Micheal G. Perham, 40, of Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/3 at 1:17 p.m. Marida A. Wilkins, 42, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Glenn Tucker on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/3 at 2:24 p.m. Robert E. Boothby, 36, of Brown Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons at County Road and Dinsmore Lane by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/4 at 10:44 a.m. Ryan M. Ignaciuk, 24, of Forest Avenue, Portland was issued a summons at Gorham and County roads by Michael Beeler on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

5/5 at 7:03 p.m. Ashley N. Cook, 20, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/6 at 1:31 a.m. Thomas a. Burr, 23, of Gravel Road, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Melissa DiClemente of charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and driving to endanger.

Fire calls

5/1 at 10:51 a.m. Alarm call on County Road.

5/1 at 2:09 p.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Drive.

5/1 at 3:55 p.m. Fire call on Whistler Landing.

5/3 at 11:04 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

5/4 at 1:04 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mulberry Lane.

5/4 at 6:19 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

5/4 at 7:03 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

5/6 at 12:36 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

5/6 at 1:38 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Winnocks Neck Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 43 calls May 1-7.