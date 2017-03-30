Scarborough Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/22 at 9:32 a.m. Garbriel M. Sobczak, 22, of Haskell Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/22 at 11:47 a.m. Donald A. Groeger, 54, of City Point Road, Peaks Island, was arrested at Portland and Flag Pond roads by Officer Glenn Tucker on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

3/22 at 7:46 p.m. Nicolas S. Quiram, 22, of Tall Pines Road, was arrested at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/23 at 7:45 p.m. Arthur L. Hewes, 47, of School Street, Gorham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/25 at 10:03 p.m. Damian M. Bevers, 39, of Great Pond Terrace, Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Timothy Barker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/26 at 1:20 a.m. Jeremy D. Chauvette, 27, of Old Alfred Road, East Waterboro, was arrested on County Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

3/20 at 12:18 p.m. Billy Jo Sweeny, 35, of Market Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and violating conditions of release.

3/20 at 1:16 p.m. Kara B. Freundlich, 32, of Fleetwood Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/24 at 11:28 a.m. Joseph P. McAuliffe, 64, of Pin Oak Drive, was issued a summons on Pin Oak Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

3/25 at 8:25 a.m. Elisha M. Wildes, 31, of Fawn Drive, Standish, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Glenn Tucker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/25 at 10:03 p.m. Patrick J. Lakin, Jr., 28, of U.S. Route 1 was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/26 at 5:44 p.m. Helen M. Robichaud, 52, of Flaggy Meadow Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle inspection certificate.

Fire calls

3/20 at 3:15 a.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

3/20 at 4:37 a.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

3/20 at 6:49 p.m. Vehicle fire on Payne Road.

3/20 at 7:20 p.m. Alarm call on Ryefield Road.

3/21 at 11:21 a.m. Alarm call on Scarborough Downs Road.

3/21 at 3:52 p.m. Alarm call on Howard Lane.

3/21 at 3:58 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Down East Lane.

3/21 at 6:43 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jones Creek Drive.

3/21 at 7:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Atlantic Drive

3/23 at 6:55 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

3/24 at 10:24 a.m. Alarm call on County Road.

3/25 at 1:46 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Dunstan Landing Road.

3/25 at 10:23 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from March 20-26.