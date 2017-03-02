Scarborough Police Beat: March 3

Arrests

2/21 at 1:01 p.m. Peter R. Call Jr., 22, of Job Road, Standish, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/21 at 1:01 p.m. Mark Champagne, 56, of Cottage Place, Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of violating conditions of release.

2/22 at 5:12. A 16-year-old-male, of Scarborough, was arrested on East Grand Avenue by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

2/24 at 6:38 p.m. Robert L. Gilley II, 40, of Alexander Read Road, Richmond, was arrested on Payne Road by Sergeant Timothy Barker on charges of aggravated forgery and falsifying physical evidence.

2/25 at 8:47 p.m. David Cloutier, 43, of Adelbert Street, South Portland, was arrested at Spurwink and Sawyer streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/21 at 9:41 a.m. Wayman Justice, 67, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

2/21 at 3:44 p.m. William P. Wood of Northeast Road, Standish, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Postal Service Way by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/22 at 5:15 p.m. Daniel J. Krupski, 25, of Hartley Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/23 at 3:31 p.m. Jonathan Woodworth, 36, of Exeter Road, Hampton, New Hampshire, was issued a summons at Payne and Two Rod roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving to endanger.

2/26 at 2:42 p.m. Emily V. Russell, 33, of Water Street Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire Calls

2/20 at 10:08 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

2/20 at 5:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Winding Way.

2/21 at 1:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Twilight Drive.

2/22 at 1:15 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

2/23 at 7:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mariners Cove.

2/25 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on River Woods Drive.

2/25 at 10:13 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Black Point Road.

2/25 at 1:14 a.m. Alarm call on Whistler Landing.

2/25 at 8:08 p.m. Alarm call on Owens Way.

2/25 at 11:20 p.m. Alarm call on Owens Way.

2/26 at 12:32 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/26 at 8:19 p.m. Alarm call on Foxcroft Drive.

2/26 at 10:22 p.m. Electrical call on Maple Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from Feb. 20-26.