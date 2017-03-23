Scarborough Police Beat: March 24

Arrests

3/13 at 9:19 a.m. Justine A. Corrado, 26, of Anthoine Street, South Portland, was arrested on Chamberlain Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/15 at 2:03 p.m. Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 31, of Pemberly Drive, Windham, was arrested at Lincoln Avenue and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of operating without a license and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

3/15 at 2:20 p.m. Andrew H. Marshall, 48, of Main Street, South Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Glenn Tucker on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

3/16 at 5:37 p.m. Angelo Anastosopoulos, 50, no address listed, North Waterboro, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Mary Pearson on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/17 at 12:03 a.m. Chad O. Gray, 34, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

3/18 at 1:58 p.m. Jason T. Gerrish , 33, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Glenn Tucker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/19 at 12:48 p.m. Harold R. Clayton, 27, of Dumont Avenue, Lewiston, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/16 at 4:53 p.m. Wendy S. Barracks, 50, of Stanford Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/16 at 6:33 p.m. Alexander T. Pellicciotti, 22, of Benjamin Lane, Buxton, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/17 at 1:38 p.m. Colm P. Staines, 21, of Irving Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of unauthorized taking.

3/14 at 4:27 p.m. James M. Cawood, 58, of Junes Way, Buxton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

3/18 at 6:52 p.m. Clarissa L. Durdan, 41, of Portland Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/19 at 3:59 p.m. Wendy S. Barracks, 50, of Stanford Street, South Portland was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

3/13 at 6:54 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cabela Boulevard.

3/14 at 1:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Pond View Drive.

3/14 at 10:18 a.m. Fire alarm on Pillsbury Drive.

3/14 at 10:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Pine Point Road

3/14 at 8:54 p.m. Alarm call on Colonel Dow Drive.

3/14 at 8:28 p.m. Alarm call on Sylvan Road.

3/15 at 12:15 a.m. Alarm call on Old Blue Point Road.

3/15 at 5:32 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

3/16 at 8:29 a.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

3/16 at 10:40 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

3/17 at 6:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Fogg Road.

3/17 at 3:51 p.m. Structure fire at Winnocks Neck Road.

3/18 at 12:58 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/18 at 4:53 p.m. Structure fire on Harmon Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from March 13-19.