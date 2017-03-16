Scarborough Police Beat: March 17

Arrests

3/6 at 9:41 a.m. Crissa L. Farr, 51, of Mast Hill Road, Naples, was arrested at Homes and Little Bear roads by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, operating with a suspended or revoked license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/11 at 8:06 p.m. Ashley M. Bouchard, 27, of Cliff Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/6 at 5:28 p.m. Nicholas Doughty, 21, of High Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

3/7 at 4:05 p.m. Muhammed S. Z. Al Rammahi, 18, of Parkview Court, Biddeford, was issued a summons at Beech Ridge and Holmes roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/9 at 9:36 a.m. Anthony T. Cardamone, 40, of Gambo Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

3/7 at 1:42 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/7 at 5:53 p.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.

3/8 at 1:37 a.m. Fire call on Fowler Farm Road.

3/8 at 7:40 a.m. Alarm call on Avenue 5.

3/8 1:54 p.m. Alarm call on Southgate Road.

3/8 at 2:17 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/8 at 4:20 p.m. Brush fire on Ferry Road.

3/8 at 10:17 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mitchell Road.

3/9 at 5:06 a.m. Alarm call on Hannaford Drive.

3/9 at 12:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Sawgrass Drive.

3/9 at 8:56 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/11 at 7:35 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

3/12 at 4:34 a.m. Alarm call at U.S. Route 1.

3/12 at 9:37 p.m. Fire call on Sunrise Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 44 calls from March 6 -12.