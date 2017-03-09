Scarborough Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

2/27 at 3:20 p.m. Nicholas A. Cook, 27, of First Street, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

2/28 at 10:08 a.m. Terrance L. Libbey Jr., of Spring Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/1 at 11:12 a.m. Joseph M. Allen, 25, of Ashley Drive, was arrested on Maine Mall Road in South Portland, by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/2 at 1:16 p.m. Cote L. Sawyer, 20, of Foote Street, Old Orchard Beach was arrested on Crossing Drive by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 5:48 p.m. Spencer A. Shoebottom, 23, of Woodfield Drive, was arrested at Gorham Road and Wilderness Way by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/3 at 2:20 p.m. Henry P. Brown III, 29, of County Road, was arrested at Beech Ridge and Gorham roads by Officer Travis Hon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/28 at 9:23 a.m. Christopher W. Sawyer, 47, of Burwell Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons at Gorham Road and Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

2/28 at 3:24 p.m. Carrie Ann M. Tassinari, 41, of Thompson Road, Arundel, was issued a summons at Saco and Central Park avenues in Old Orchard Beach by Officer Damon Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/1 at 11:01 p.m. Hurshidahon Mahkamova, 45, of New York Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/3 at 3:32 p.m. Jessica R. Kalap, 35, of Broadturn Road, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

2/20 at 10:08 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

2/20 at 5:01 p.m. Alarm call on Winding Way.

2/21 at 1:15 p.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

2/22 at 9:49 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

2/23 at 7:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mariners Cove.

2/25 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on River Woods Drive.

2/25 at 11:10 a.m. Alarm call on Owens Way.

2/26 at 12:32 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/26 at 8:19 p.m. Alarm call on Foxcroft Drive.

2/26 at 10:10 p.m. Electrical call on Maple Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from Feb. 20- 26.