Scarborough Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

5/29 at 5:14 p.m. Jeffrey J. Coro, 57, of Portland Street, Portland was arrested on Matthew Way by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/30 at 2:08 a.m. Jesse Golding, 32, of of Main Street, South Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/31 at 10:47 a.m. Andre Narahuvye, of Hoyt Street, South Portland, was arrested on US. Route 1 by Officer Aaron J. Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/1 at 2:44 a.m. Joseph P. Ruel, 25, of Boothby Lane, Saco, was arrested at Payne and Broken roads by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

6/2 at 1:16 a.m. Eric A. Smith, 40, of Buzzell Drive, Fryeburg, was arrested at Pine Point Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/3 at 10:48 a.m. Eric M. Allen, 34, of Stuarts Lane, Hollis, was arrested on County Road by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/4 at 11:36 p.m. Kevin R. Mooers, 42, of Spruce Street, Portland, was arrested on Bessey School Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/4 at 11:36 p.m. Stacey L. Prokey, 40, no address listed, of East Waterboro, was arrested on Bessey School Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

5/29 at 9:49 p.m. Joshua M. Pilon, 21, of Hovey Street, Kennebunk, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/30 at 3:32 p.m. Alison, M. Davis, 42, of Third Avenue, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Donald K. Laflin on charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

5/30 at 5:53 p.m. Sheila M. Sanfason, 30, of Crescent Drive, North Waterboro, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/1 at 5:58 a.m. Ellen S. Benson, 48, of Burnham Road, was issued a summons at Payne and Scarborough Downs roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

6/1 at 3:34 p.m. Ryan S. Emery, 32, of Sunvalley Drive, Hiram, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Garrett Strout on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/29 at 8:50 a.m. Marine water rescue assist in the Scarborough River.

5/29 at 9:11 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sea Meadows Lane.

5/29 at 10:48 a.m. Gas leak on Highland Avenue.

5/30 at 7:47 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/30 at 10 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

5/31 at 9:24 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

5/31 at 4:12 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Technology Way.

5/31 at 6:15 p.m. Alarm call on Technology Way.

5/31 at 6:39 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Roundwood Drive.

5/31 at 10:47 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

6/1 at 2:48 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Technology Way.

6/1 at 10:58 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point road.

6/1 at 4:41 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

6/2 at 1:13 p.m. Elevator call on U.S. Route 1.

6/3 at 7:38 a.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

6/3 at 12:24 p.m. Vehicle fire on Acorn Lane.

6/4 at 9:11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Avenue 2.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from May 29 to June 4.