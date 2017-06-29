Scarborough Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/20 at 12:51 a.m. Kraig A. Pereira, 38, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.

6/22 at 19:56 p.m. Brian D. Andrews, 30, of Gooch Street, Saco was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/23 at 2:25 p.m. William T. Rawling, 24, of Britton Drive, Norway, was arrested at Payne and Scarborough Downs roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/25 at 1:22 a.m. Christopher A. Fox, 30, of Back Nippen Road, Buxton, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

6/19 at 6:15 a.m. Jeremy S. Bartlett, 31, no address listed, of Ashland, was issued a summons at Gorham and Mussey roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

6/19 at 1:24 p.m. Spencer J. White, 20, of Elm Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Holmes and Dresser roads by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

6/19 at 3:15 p.m. Justin C. St. Louis, 40, of Easy Street, Old Orchard Beach was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/23 at 10:27 a.m. Georgia K. Harlow, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

6/24 at 7:56 p.m. Nicole M. Ashline, 29, of Shaw Street, Sanford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

6/19 at 12:39 p.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

6/19 at 2:38 p.m. Alarm call on Pond View Drive.

6/19 at 4:25 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

6/19 at 5:35 p.m. Elevator call on Ashley Drive.

6/20 at 9:53 a.m. Alarm call on Parkway Drive.

6/20 at 10:57 a.m. Alarm call on Foxcroft Drive.

6/20 at 12:46 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Eastern Road.

6/22 at 5:10 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thornton Road

6/22 at 12:24 p.m. Fire call on Evergreen Farms Road.

6/22 at 3:22 p.m. Fire call on Southborough Drive.

6/22 at 4:59 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

6/23 at 12:04 a.m. Alarm call at Campus Drive.

6/23 at 8:29 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/23 at 9:33 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/23 at 3:32 p.m. Elevator call on Campus Drive.

6/23 at 5:14 p.m. Marine water rescue off Seavey Landing Road.

6/24 at 9:49 p.m. Fire call on Pine Point Beach.

6/25 at 3:07 p.m. Fire call on Gallery Boulevard.

6/25 at 8:03 p.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from June 19-25.