Scarborough Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/12 at 8:59 a.m. Melanie D. Silver, 27, of Bay Street, was arrested on Bay Street by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/12 at 1:11 p.m. Michael A. Walbridge, 28, of Eriks Way, Sebago, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/15 at 1:31 a.m. Marcus W. Ford, 25, of Stanley Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating without a license.

6/16 at 5:47 a.m. Jonathan B. Kingsley, 30, of Portland Road, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/16 at 2:28 p.m. David E. St. Cyr, 62, of Oak Hill Drive, Standish, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky lane by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/16 at 6:16 p.m. Eliza M. Pierce, 38, of Higgins Street, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

6/17 at 12:52 a.m. David R. Poulin, 49, of Glen Avenue, Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested at Pine Point and Ross roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/17 at 1:35 a.m. Joseph R. Davis, 32, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/17 at 8:59 a.m. Andrew H. Leeman, 25, of Seavy Street, Westbrook, was arrested on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/17 at 10:48 p.m. Kaitlin E. Silva, 24, of Lincoln Street, Bath, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/18 at 1:56 a.m. Michael Barrett, 19, of Meeting House Road, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/18 at 11:26 p.m. Amy S. Prout, 44, of Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

Summonses

6/12 at 6:12 a.m. Sean M. Spillange, 48, of Old Salt Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U. S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/12 at 10:52 a.m. Jackson Sutton, 20, of Harvey Brook Drive, Freeport, was issued a summons at Black Point and Ferry roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/12 at 2:21 p.m. Charles Anton, 62, of Adelaide Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

6/12 at 2:21 p.m. Casey J. Thornton, 23, of Songo Pond Road, Bethel, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

6/14 at 1:28 p.m. Dimitis King, 24, Greenleaf St., Portland, was issued a summons on Greenwood Avenue by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/14 at 1:35 p.m. Jeffrey P. Corbin, 51, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons at Black Point Road and Tide Mill Lane by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of altering a vehicle after inspection and using a counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker.

6/15 at 6:54 a.m. Joe Eley, 32, of D. Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Black Point and Eastern roads by Officer Aaron J. Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended registration and failing to obtain a drivers license within 90 days.

Fire calls

6/12 at 7:13 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

6/12 at 11:09 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

6/13 at 10:40 a.m. Fire call on Pine Point Road.

6/13 at 11:16 a.m. Wire down on Driftwood Lane.

6/13 at 12:09 p.m. Odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

6/13 at 6:31 p.m. Alarm call on Overlook Drive.

6/13 at 6:38 p.m. Marine water rescue on Higgins Beach.

6/14 at 10:56 a.m. Alarm call on Avenue 3.

6/14 at 12:23 p.m. Vehicle fire on Payne Road.

6/14 at 8:40 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Barbara Avenue.

6/15 at 3:22 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on County Road.

6/16 at 5:28 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/16 at 8:47 a.m. Alarm call on River Sands Drive.

6/17 at 5:27 p.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

6/18 at 4:56 p.m. Fire call on Kylie Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 55 calls between June 12-18.