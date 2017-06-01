Scarborough Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/25 at 3:45 p.m. Abdelghani Ahmed, 24, Kellogg Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/27 at 1:32 p.m. Gavine M.T. King, 20, of Serenity Lane, Windham was arrested on Payne Road by Sgt. Timothy Barker on a charge of operating with a suspended registration and illegal attachment of license plates.

5/27 at 7:36 p.m. John J. Connors, 45, of Woodlawn Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of theft by deception.

5/27 at 11:39 p.m. Jeffrey M. Marinelli, 37, of Kiara Lane, Gorham, was arrested on Kiara Lane by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/27 at 11:45 p.m. Andrew M. King, 37, of Payne Road, was arrested on Two Rod Road by Officer Melissa Diclemente on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/22 at 4:52 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/23 at 2:40 p.m. Madison F. McEnroe, 20, of Paw Print Pass, Raymond, was issued a summons by Officer Breah Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/23 at 3:34 p.m. Brian F. Fazekas, 27, of Sherman Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Donald Laflin on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/23 at 5:43 p.m. Kerry K. Norton, 66, of Holmes Road, was issued a summons at Holmes Road and Lobos Lane by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

5/23 at 6:13 p.m. Christopher J. Sibson, 28, of Exeter Street, Portland, was issued a summons at Gallery Boulevard and Spring Street by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge operating with a suspended registration.

5/25 at 1:28 p.m. Robert P. Benedix, 34, of Arborwood Road, Raymond, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Spring Street by Officer Donald Laflin on charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

5/25 at 6:57 p.m. Rebekah E. Foster, 29, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron J. Erickson on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/26 at 9:26 a.m. Christina M. Sinnett, 45, of Highland Cliff Road, Windham, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/26 at 10:47 p.m. Jorge A. Guardado, 21, of Mechanic Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating without a license.

5/27 at 10:51 p.m. Tyler J. Cecil, 23, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at Broadturn Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of failing to report an accident and operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction.

5/28 at 5:15 p.m. A 12-year-old female, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Pin Oak Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Fire calls

5/22 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm call on Parkway Drive.

5.22 at 9:36 a.m. Alarm call on Chamberlain Road.

5/22 at 5 p.m. Vehicle fire on the southbound Maine Turnpike.

5/22 at 9:13 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/23 at 3:07 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Street.

5/23 at 5:36 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

5/24 at 7:44 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1,

5/24 at 8:14 p.m. Fuel leak on Payne Road.

5/25 at 3:12 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

5/25 at 6:31 p.m. Alarm call on North Street.

5/26 at 8:14 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

5/26 at 8:33 a.m. Fire call on Campus Drive.

5/26 at 9:41 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

5/27 at 10:12 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Stratton Road.

5/27 at 10:14 a.m. Alarm call on Saratoga Lane.

5/28 at 3:01 p.m. Marine water rescue off Jones Creek Drive.

5/28 at 8:06 p.m. Vehicle fire on Holmes Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 62 calls from May 22-28.