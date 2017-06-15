Scarborough Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

6/5 at 7:14 a.m. Jennifer L. Craun, 47, of Common Way, Buxton, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron J. Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

6/6 at 1:53 a.m. James R. Murray, 42, of West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, illegal attachment of license plates and being a fugitive from justice.

6/7 at 5:55 p.m. Corey W. Shepard, 26, of Devon Street, Portland, was arrested at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Michael Thurlow on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/9 at 1:43 p.m. Cindi Ingersoll, 44, of Jones Creek Drive, was arrested on Jones Creek Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/10 at 9:29 a.m. Cece R. Cochran, 39, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested at Black Point Road and Winnocks Neck Road by Officer Brian Nappi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/10 at 9:37 a.m. Michael J. Tosi, 34, of South Street, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/11 at 6:13 p.m. Jacob T. Constanty, 23, of Sewall Street, Augusta, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/5 at 6:53 a.m. Colleen J. Glennon, 26 of Main Street, South Berwick, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron J. Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

6/6 at 3:11 p.m. Allen G. Jenkins, 41, of Knight Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/9 at 12:11 a.m. Rey I. Mukendi, 30, of Webster Street, Lewiston, was issued a summon on U.S. Route 1 by officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

6/10 at 1:21 a.m. Nicolas W. Broadhurst, 26, of Ash Swap Road, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Melissa Diclemente on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/10 at 12:39 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

6/5 at 9:48 a.m. Alarm call on Earles Way.

6/5 at 10:43 a.m. Alarm call on Municipal Drive.

6/6 at 6:13 p.m. Alarm call on Clearwater Drive.

6/6 at 6:48 a.m. Alarm call on Ridgeway Road.

6/6 at 1:35 p.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

6/6 at 8:08 p.m. Fire on Foxcroft Drive.

6/7 at 7:59 a.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Drive.

6/8 at 7:56 a.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

6/8 at 11:07 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/10 at 7:57 a.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

6/10 at 3:52 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Haigis Parkway.

6/10 at 10:45 p.m. Fire call on Gorham Road.

6/11 at 1:39 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

6/11 at 2:04 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

6/11 at 2:42 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

6/11 at 11:59 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 58 calls June 6-11.