Scarborough Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

6/26 at 6:39 a.m. Brandon W. Harmon, 23, of North Road, Cornish, was arrested on County Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/26 at 2:35 p.m. Crystal M. Wells, 35, of 1st Street, Bangor, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of domestic violence, eluding an officer, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and violating bail conditions.

6/26 at 8:56 p.m. Dannielle A. Bennett, 29, of Gorham Road, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating while license is suspended and violating bail conditions.

6/27 at 1:31 a.m. Tiana A. Mariner, 20, of River Road, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Arron Erickson on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger and speeding at least 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

6/28 at 12:21 p.m. Dana C. Brown, 56, of Smithwheel Road, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on East Grand Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violating bail conditions.

6/29 at 11:36 a.m. John M. Demolet, 53, of Washington Street, Calais, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Michael Beeler on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating when license is suspended.

6/30 at 2:43 p.m. Joshua Stephen Anderson, 29, of Seashore Avenue, Peaks Island, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant.

7/1 at 1:22 a.m. Michael J. Stanton, 49, of Bond Brook Drive, was arrested on Bond Brook Drive by Officer Lydia M. Ruetty on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license is suspended and violating bail conditions.

7/1 at 1:38 p.m. Bessie Hope L. Tucker 53, of Holmes Road was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating bail conditions.

7/1 at 11:33 p.m. Baron V. Grant, 46, of Wilson Street, Sanford, was arrested on County Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of operating under the influence and failure to disclose a concealed weapon.

7/2 at 4:42 p.m. Ryan M. Caiazzo, 18, of Allen Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Sarah Fasulo on charges of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/26 at 6:39 a.m. Edward Prevost, 47, of Manson Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Portland Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

6/26 at 7:17 a.m. Morgan R. Cunningham, 29, of Cutts Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Portland Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating after suspension and violating bail conditions.

6/26 at 8:10 p.m. Judi L. Smith, 60, of Timber Creek Drive, Buxton, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/27 at 1:24 p.m. Alexis Lambert, 20, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/28 at 12:48 p.m. Brian P. Decker II, 33, of Salt Marsh Way, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Spurwink Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of failure to register a vehicle for more than 150 days.

6/29 at 7:29 a.m. Tina M. Giarratano, 42, of Portland Road, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/30 at 7:08 a.m. Pamela J. Mundy, 52, of Dunstan Avenue, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of failure to register a vehicle for more than 150 days.

6/30 at 10:23 p.m. Carly R. Ladd, 22, of Deepwood Drive, Portland, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failure to register a vehicle for more than 150 days.

7/1 at 5:47 p.m. Daniel F. Mahoney IV, 20, of Beech Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Ocean Avenue by Officer Hunter Smith on a charge of a minor possessing liquor.

Fire calls

6/26 at 3:10 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/26 at 8:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Southborough Drive.

6/26 at 9:20 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

6/26 at 9:42 a.m. Electrical fire on Pleasant Hill Road.

6/26 at 11:23 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Gorham Road.

6/26 at 11:45 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/26 at 5:36 p.m. Vehicle fire on the Maine Turnpike.

6/27 at 11:12 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/27 at 5:29 p.m. Accident on Route 701.

6/28 at 8:24 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/28 at 9:20 a.m. Brush fire on Kirkwood Road.

6/28 at 11:47 a.m. Water rescue on River Sands Drive.

6/28 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/28 at 3:31 p.m. Accident on Pine Point Road.

6/28 at 4:51 p.m. Accident on County Road.

6/29 at 4:45 a.m. Gas alarm on Nottingham Drive.

6/29 at 11:46 a.m. Accident at Mussey and Payne roads.

6/29 at 11:56 a.m. Accident at Payne and Gorham roads.

6/29 at 12 p.m. Accident on Fogg Road.

6/29 at 21:41 p.m. Structural fire on Elbridge Oliver Way.

6/29 at 1:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Campus Drive.

6/29 at 2:23 p.m. Accident at Hannaford Drive and Gorham Road.

6/29 at 4:49 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/29 at 8:55 p.m. Accident on Old Blue Point Road.

6/30 at 7:47 a.m. Accident on County Road.

6/30 at 11:36 a.m. Fireworks complaint on Shipwreck Road.

6/30 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on Gorham Road.

6/30 at 4 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 4:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 5:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 11:53 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Higgins Beach.

7/1 at 11:31 a.m. Accident at Payne Road and Expedition Drive.

7/1 at 6:29 p.m. Brush fire, smoke smell on Bayview Avenue.

7/1 at 9:09 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Oak Street.

7/1 at 9:24 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Pillsbury Drive.

7/1 at 11:05 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Higgins Beach.

7/2 at 8:22 a.m. Elevator alarm on Ashley Drive.

7/2 10:35 a.m. Accident on King Street.

7/2 at 3:27 p.m. Accident on Gallery Boulevard.

7/2 at 3:51 p.m. Vehicle fire on Pine Point Road.

7/2 at 5:28 p.m. Water rescue on Atlantic Avenue.

7/2 at 9:25 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Sterlingwood Road.

7/2 at 9:53 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Timber Sands Drive.

7/2 at 10:41 p.m. Fireworks complaint on Black Point Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from June 26 to July 3.