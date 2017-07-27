Scarborough Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/17 at 12:31 p.m. Kimberly A. Hood-Dedrick, 48, of Cedar Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/17 at 1:31 p.m. Dalton G. Sawtelle, 18, of Wilson Pond Road, North Momouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi, on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/18 at 3:44 p.m. Taleisha F. Hale, 31, of Elm Street, South Portland, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/19 at 3:14 a.m. David Otto, 20, of Front Street, Portland, was arrested on Pin Oak Drive by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

7/19 at 4:08 a.m. Robert A. Bouthot, 49, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/20 at 2:58 a.m. Tyler J. Rankin, 23, of Quincy Drive, Gorham, was arrested on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/20 at 11:27 a.m. Beth M. Perfect, 31, of Cedar Avenue, Old Orchard Beach was arrested on Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/20 at 11:27 a.m. Maurice L. Frankel, 37, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/17 at 7:34 a.m. Robert D. Melzard, 38, of Pequawket Trail, Standish, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/18 at 7:55 a.m. Rachel M. Derosier, 33, of Fenderson Road, Saco, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Haigis Parkway by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

7/18 at 8:05 a.m. Guyin Liu, 36, of Kirkwood Drive, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/18 at 2:40 p.m. Dirk Cooley, 36, of Main Street, Buxton, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/19 at 9:01 a.m. Amanda L. Day, 27, of Moody Road, Limington, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/19 at 4:04 p.m. Amy L. Cray, 32, of High Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/17 at 12:10 p.m. Alarm call on Maple Avenue.

7/17 at 12:20 p.m. Fire call on Willowdale Road.

7/17 at 9:26 p.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

7/18 at 7:13 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/18 at 10:06 a.m. Alarm call on Southborough Drive.

7/18 at 10:46 a.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/18 at 8:43 p.m. Alarm call on Avenue 7.

7/19 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm call on Southborough Drive.

7/20 at 10:47 a.m. Alarm call on Ancona Avenue.

7/20 at 11:37 a.m. Alarm call on Jones Creek Drive.

7/20 at 11:38 a.m. Fire on Smithwheel Road.

7/20 at 3:56 p.m. Fire call on Rhonda Drive.

7/20 at 10:16 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point road.

7/21 at 1:58 a.m. Fire call on School Street.

7/21 at 9:19 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

7/21 at 11:29 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/22 at 1:23 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

7/22 at 2:58 p.m. Fire call on Wynmoor Drive.

7/22 at 4:55 p.m. Fire call on Leah Lane.

7/23 at 12:02 a.m. Brush fire on Seacliff Avenue.

7/23 at 2:34 a.m. Alarm call on Cascade Road.

7/23 at 6:58 p.m. Brush or grass fire on Ocean Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from July 17-23.