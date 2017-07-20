Scarborough Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/11 at 6:17 p.m. Willis B. Moulton, 74, of Black Point Road, was arrested on Black Point Road by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

7/12 at 4:45 p.m. John P. Beckwith, 38, of Woodville Road, Falmouth, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/14 at 11:41 p.m. Louis H. Burdi, 57, of Chestnut Street, Freeport, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/11 at 3:15 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of Cornish, was issued a summons on King Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

7/11 at 11:53 a.m. Meagan A. Herbert, 25, of Dawson Street, South Portland, was issued a summons at Pleasant Hill Road and Highland Avenue by Detective Francis Plourd on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/12 at 1:07 a.m. Kaysee Slick, 20, High Street, Saco, was issued as summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/14 at 3:31 a.m. Nicolas F. Blanchard, 19, of Roundabout Drive, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 3:16 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Crossing Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of burglary.

7/16 at 4:30 p.m. Isiah Mikka, 20, of Chipmunk Lane, Naples, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of driving to endanger.

Fire calls

7/10 at 9:43 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

7/10 at 11:54 a.m. Marine water rescue at Crescent Beach State Park.

7/10 at 4:44 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/11 at 2:03 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jasper Street.

7/11 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/11 at 12:03 p.m. Fire call on Thomas Drive.

7/11 at 2:43 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

7/11 at 7:32 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/13 at 2:03 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Fieldways.

7/14 at 3:05 a.m. Alarm call on Southborough Drive.

7/14 at 3:41 a.m. Alarm call on Southborough Drive.

7/14 at 12:14 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

7/14 at 1:17 p.m. Alarm call on Bessey School Drive.

7/15 at 6:11 a.m. Alarm call on Southborough Drive.

7/15 at 9:27 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Southborough Drive.

7/15 at 11:30 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Audubon Way.

7/15 at 1:18 p.m. Alarm call on Bessey School Drive.

7/15 at 5:19 p.m. Alarm call on Bessey School Drive.

7/15 at 11:37 p.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

7/16 at 9:39 a.m. Fuel leak at Pleasant Hill Road and Highland Avenue.

7/16 at 10:07 a.m. Marine water rescue at Ferry Beach.

7/16 at 9:56 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Shipwreck Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 54 calls from July 7 -16.